All One-Punch Man Overwatch skins: Terrible Tornado Kiriko, Genos Genji & more

Overwatch 2’s massive collaboration with the One-Punch Man begins tomorrow with four heroes getting special limited-edition skins that any fan of manga and anime will almost assuredly want.

Led by a Saitama skin for Doomfist, these skins will be available starting tomorrow, but you’ll only be able to get your hands on them until April 6. The skins can be acquired a couple of different ways, but for the most part, you’ll need to load up on some OW coins to get these skins.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

These legendary skins represent some of the most notable characters from One-Punch Man and will be represented by a few of the most popular characters in Overwatch. Along with Saitama, there will be skins for Terrible Tornado, One-Punch Man’s sidekick Genos, and the lovably cheesy C-Class Rank 1 professional hero Mumen Rider. Here’s a list of each Overwatch hero with the character they are getting a skin for:

Doomfist (One-Punch Man)

Kiriko (Terrible Tornado)

Genji (Genos)

Soldier:76 (Mumen Rider)

How to get limited-time One-Punch Man Overwatch skin

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Saitama, Terrible Tornado, and Genos are three of the most powerful heroes in the One-Punch Man universe, and it shows in the way that those character skins can be obtained in Overwatch 2. Beginning tomorrow, players will be able to purchase those three skins from Overwatch’s in-game shop as a part of a bundle that includes other thematic cosmetics for 2,100 in-game coins.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Players will also be able to purchase all three character bundles together at a discounted rate. Each character bundle will come with a legendary skin and a couple of additional cosmetics, like victory poses and name cards.

How to get the Mumen Rider Soldier:76 Overwatch skin

Image via Blizzard

As the lone limited-time skin that will be earnable through free-to-play means, the Legendary Mumen Rider skin will be obtainable in a similar fashion to most free skins. Over the course of the month, players can earn their way to the skin by playing Overwatch 2.

In total, there will be six cosmetics that players can unlock by playing games of quick play, competitive, and even arcade modes. You’ll need to play 24 games in total to get the Soldier: 76 skin, but you’ll get a different cosmetic for every four games played. Here is a list of all of the free-to-play rewards for Overwatch 2’s collaboration with One-Punch Man: