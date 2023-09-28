Is there a new hero coming to Overwatch 2 in season 7?

Can we get another one please?

The addition of new heroes is probably the most exciting part of Overwatch 2. Since the game’s launch in October of last year, there have been six heroes added to the game, and with season seven just around the corner, you might be wondering if we’re getting another.

Overwatch 2 season six introduced the support hero Illari, and season four another support hero, Lifeweaver, joined the fray. Meanwhile, Kiriko, Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Ramattra were all added to the roster before them to join an already loaded cast of characters.

But is there any chance at another hero next season?

Will there be a new character in Overwatch 2 season 7?

No, Blizzard has confirmed that there will not be a new hero coming to Overwatch 2 in season seven. While there have been six new additions to the roster since the launch of OW2, half of those heroes were added with the release of the game. Since then, Blizzard has consistently produced new heroes on even-numbered seasons—two, four, and six.

Illari, season six’s hero. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard has been transparent about this process, and they’ve even told fans what role the next heroes will be well ahead of time. The next new Overwatch 2 hero will join the game’s roster at the start of season eight, which will likely begin sometime around the season week of December.

Blizzard previously confirmed that the new hero will be a tank, and in a post to social media, they even announced that they would be unveiling the new hero at BlizzCon during the first weekend of November.

Many fans expect that the new tank hero coming in December will be the Talon Heavy Assault named Mauga, who was previously depicted in a short story about Baptiste in 2019. While many fans have anticipated the potential of Mauga as a tank hero for some time, speculation intensified when Blizzard revealed a new map coming in season seven called Samoa. Mauga is a Samoan name for “Mountain,” so it doesn’t take much to connect those dots.

