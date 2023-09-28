New Overwatch 2 hero will be revealed in November at BlizzCon 2023

Blizzard teased the full slate of goings-on at BlizzCon with a neat little graphic today, and the highlight of the proceedings for any Overwatch 2 fan is clearly nestled in the top right corner of the image.

“Meet the new hero,” the graphic says.

The tab has a background with the appearance of beaten up gray metal with the game’s symbol for “Tank” displayed prominently. It’s not uncommon for Blizzard to use its yearly convention to announce a new hero, but considering how long they’ve waited to unveil new heroes ahead of recent seasons, this is a bit of a changeup by the developers.

When the company revealed Lifeweaver and Illari ahead of seasons four and six respectively, Blizzard waited until less than a week before the season began. However, with BlizzCon taking place on Nov. 3-4, this hero reveal will come around a month ahead of their release.

Blizzard had previously disclosed that the next hero would come in season eight, and they also confirmed it would be a tank hero. There will be no new hero coming in season seven, which begins early next month, but season eight should start around the second week of December.

After the Overwatch team unveiled the new control map coming in season seven—Samoa—speculation began to swirl that the new season eight hero would likely be the Talon heavy assault character named Mauga, who is a former friend of Baptiste as depicted in a short story released in 2019.

Mauga is a Samoan name that means “mountain,” and the expectation is that Blizzard might use the new map as a way to tease Mauga ahead of his release.

