Blizzard teases Overwatch 2’s next map, full reveal coming soon ahead of season 7

Blizzard unveiled the latest content coming to Overwatch 2 in season seven next month in the form of a new control map called Samoa.

While the devs didn’t disclose any more information on the map other than to say that it will be a control map, the game’s official Twitter account noted that the game’s director Aaron Keller and executive producer Jared Neuss will do a deep dive on the new map Sunday during the Overwatch League grand finals.

New Map, Confirmed 👀 🗺️



Join @OhReallyJared and @aaronkellerOW during the #OWLGrandFinals on Oct 1 as they dive into Season 7's new Control Map: SAMOA 🌴 pic.twitter.com/wCVsdXthBx — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 26, 2023

The new map comes just one season after Blizzard introduced not only two new maps, but it also added an entire new game mode to Overwatch 2 called Flashpoint. This new map will not be made for that new mode, however.

Samoa is an independent oceanic state between Australia and the Americas, and the addition of a map called Samoa to Overwatch could be a part of a teaser for the game’s next hero, which is set to come in season 8 and is confirmed to be a tank hero.

Players have long speculated that the Talon Heavy Assault character Mauga, who was depicted in a 2019 short story about Baptiste, will eventually come to the game. Since Mauga is a Samoan name, one might anticipate that Blizzard would use this new map as an opportunity to lean into teasers for Mauga as a tank hero in season eight, which should come in early December.

Samoa will be added to the game when season seven begins in just a couple of weeks. Typically new maps are restricted from competitive play for the first week or two of their existence so that developers can make sure there aren’t any significant bugs that made it onto the live version of the map.

