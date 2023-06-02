Overwatch 2 devs have ‘a lot’ planned for one problematic support hero in season 5

Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller announced today that his regular “Dev Take” post to the game’s official website would be a bit delayed due to the holiday weekend, but in a post to social media, he gave a little taste of what’s coming.

Mentioning season four hero balance and changes coming when season five drops on Tuesday, June 13, Keller sparked curiosity among many fans about which heroes might be the receiving end of these changes. In a reply to the popular Overwatch Cavalry fan account, Keller may have let us in on one of the big upcoming heroes of interest for the next balance change.

With the US holiday this week, we'll be delaying the latest Director's Take – a look at balance in Season 4 and the subsequent changes coming to Season 5 – till early next week. Have a great weekend! 😁 — Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) June 2, 2023

After the account posted that it is “excited to see what you have planned for Lifeweaver,” Keller left fans on the edge of their seat with a short but impactful response.

“… a lot…” he wrote.

…a lot… — Aaron Keller (@aaronkellerOW) June 2, 2023

Lifeweaver is Overwatch 2’s newest hero, and shortly following his release, the support character received multiple rounds of changes. With a kit that revolved around non-healing utility, Blizzard increased his healing throughput because it couldn’t keep up with some of the other main healers in the game.

Later on, devs addressed his rather clunky control setup by adjusting where his abilities are bound, but it’s clear that there are still numerous issues to address with the support hero that is severely underrepresented and underperforming according to stats from Overbuff as well as player feedback.

Devs have confirmed that one of Lifeweaver’s biggest issues, his hitbox, will not be changed anytime soon. Though they’re looking into it, the coding that goes into changing hero hitboxes isn’t quite as simple as the coding involved in tweaking abilities. One of Lifeweaver’s biggest downfalls currently is that his large flower petal backpack, which is a part of his hitbox, makes him an extremely easy target for opposing dive comps.

Regardless of what Blizzard plans on doing with the Thai support hero in just less than two weeks, it doesn’t seem like they can do much to tank his current win rate or make him less playable than he already is. One can only hope that Lifeweaver changes will help the support role’s diversity, which is largely lacking compared to the game’s other roles.

