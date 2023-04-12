Seagull explains why new Overwatch 2 hero Lifeweaver is ‘awkward’

Overwatch 2 season four introduced a new support hero on April 11, Lifeweaver, and while the plant-based healer boasts some strong utility, players are already starting to bemoan the “clunky” nature of his healing and damage.

Adding his voice to the chorus of players that seem to be underwhelmed by Lifeweaver’s throughput, Seagull noted that Lifeweaver operates best when used for his ultimate ability and utility.

“Most of the character feels like it comes down to the platform plus Life Grip,” he said. “But the problem is the healing and the damage feel so clunky that it’s awkward to use. If I can get used to that I think it’ll be really good though.”

When players refer to the “clunky” nature of Lifeweaver’s healing, it is mostly referring to the way that heals need to be charged in order to be effective. Healing Blossom can be deployed quickly, but it takes a huge toll on Lifeweaver’s healing per second if players don’t adequately charge the ability before deploying it.

This makes the timing of Healing Blossoms extraordinarily important in maximizing Lifeweaver’s healing throughput. Furthermore, his damage ability is similar to Mercy’s in that in order to use it, players have to weapon swap. This makes it less convenient to swap between healing and damage, and considering the fact that Healing Blossom doesn’t have a damage amplifying component to it, like Mercy’s staff does, it can be frustrating to go back and forth.

However, Seagull did give one trick for playing Lifeweaver at a high level. Given his inability to be used as a catch-up healer, Lifeweaver might be most well equipped at pocketing another healer using Life Grip and Petal Platform to keep his fellow support away from diving DPS heroes.