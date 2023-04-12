Seagull shares Lifeweaver trick that will frustrate all of your Overwatch 2 enemies

Overwatch 2’s newest support hero Lifeweaver boasts one of the most unique kits in the video game with abilities that revolve around helping teammates by getting them repositioned.

Along with a Life Grip ability that pulls over-extended teammates to safety, Petal Platform can artificially create high ground and safety for Lifeweaver as well as his friends.

Testing out Lifeweaver in quickplay with some other popular content creators, former Overwatch League pro Seagull wasn’t overly impressed with Lifeweaver’s healing, but he found that the utility that Lifeweaver provides may make him a worthwhile pick in some situations.

“The utility of Lifeweaver seems really, really, really high,” he said.

While there are certainly more creative ways to use Lifeweaver that are yet to be uncovered, Seagull found that perhaps the best way to utilize him is to use him as a support’s support. In other words, Seagull believes that the utility Lifeweaver provides is optimal for helping to pocket another support hero in the backlines and using Petal Platform to keep them safe.

“The really easy way to play might just be to babysit your other support with Platform,” he said. “So just always pre-place platforms and then AFK near them. If enemies come, you just go on your platform, and then if they go on your co-support, you just grip them to you. Then you’re both on the platform, and then if they shoot your platform, you have another one. … or if they dive you, you just jump down and take another one.”

The nature of Petal Platform’s cooldown currently makes it so that players can quickly set a new platform if they already preemptively placed their first one before an encounter. The cooldown starts once the platform is set, whether it’s being used, is broken, or canceled. So by setting a platform early before an encounter begins, Lifeweaver players can have the cooldown back up by the time they need it to maximize their opportunities to use the platform.