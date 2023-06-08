Blizzard teases new Overwatch 2 skins for popular heroes coming in season 5

We're certainly being sent on an adventure this upcoming season.

Blizzard continued its preview of the upcoming Overwatch 2 season today with another short clip to social media that shared some cosmetics players can expect to see including a few new skins.

The 44-second short clip posted to YouTube takes place on the hybrid map Eichenwalde and shows off Genji, Orisa, and Reinhardt all rocking never-before-seen skins that will more than likely be Legendary rarity.

The post itself did not disclose if these skins would be a part of the game’s seasonal battle pass, but given how they all thematically fit together, one might anticipate that they will be. Along with the three heroes, Tracer is also depicted sporting the new Mythic Adventurer skin that Blizzard unveiled yesterday in a similar social post.

Demon Lord Reinhardt awaits 👹#Overwatch2 Season 5 begins June 13 ✨ pic.twitter.com/iMqvEAWBat — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 8, 2023

Reinhardt’s skin reveal is easily the highlight of the video, as it shows a bit of a heel turn for the classic Overwatch hero that has regularly been painted in a positive light. Labeled the “Demon Lord” in the post, this skin makes the large-and-in-charge tank hero an enormous, muscular red demon with a big bushy white beard wearing a crown.

Genji’s green and bronze skin includes a helmet replacement that makes the Shimada brother look like a medieval knight. Orisa’s new skin seems to show the omnic centaur-like hero as a sort of druid-esque or shamanistic griffin.

Which #Overwatch2 Season 5 skin is your favorite so far? 🗳



🏰 'Adventurer' Tracer

⚔️ 'Knight' Genji

🦅 'Griffin' Orisa

👹 'Demon Lord' Reinhardt



5️⃣ MORE DAYS TO GO! pic.twitter.com/W4s233hods — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) June 8, 2023

All of these skins will be added to the game in some capacity during season five, which is set to begin on Tuesday, June 13. Though Blizzard hasn’t confirmed the theme of the season yet, it’s safe to say that it will match the fantasy adventure premise that most people anticipated based on teasers in the Overwatch 2 roadmap that the developer published last month.

