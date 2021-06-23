ANS returns to the San Francisco Shock

After a brief foray into VALORANT, the expert sniper is back for more Overwatch.

It’s never too late to come home, especially if you click heads as masterfully as Lee “ANS” Seon-chang does. The former San Francisco Shock hitscan expert announced today that he’s returning to the Overwatch League, and his previous team, after retiring earlier this year.

ANS, also known as ANSANSNIPER, was a crucial part of the Shock during the team’s dominant 2020 season and eventual championship win. Known for his immaculate aim on heroes like Widowmaker and McCree, he emerged as one of the most dangerous rookie DPS players last year. After winning the Overwatch League trophy alongside the rest of San Francisco’s roster, he retired from professional Overwatch.

The return of the king 👑



Welcome back to the Shock fam, @ansansniper__



(pending league approval) pic.twitter.com/DGVDEO3HfZ — San Francisco Shock (@SFShock) June 23, 2021

He’s spent the last few months pursuing a career in the VALORANT scene, joining T1 and playing as part of the organization’s academy team.

Much like former hitscan extraordinaire Kim “Pine” Do-hyeon, who recently came out of retirement to join the Dallas Fuel, ANS apparently couldn’t resist the lure of the Overwatch League. Both snipers also cited mental health issues in their initial retirement messages, but appear to have come back stronger after spending time away from the league.

ANS may now step in to fill the hitscan role left by Kwon “Striker” Nam-joo, who announced his surprising retirement from the Shock roster earlier today.

The San Francisco Shock’s next game is against the Los Angeles Gladiators on June 25 at 3:30pm CT.