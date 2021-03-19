T1 VALORANT signs Overwatch star ANS

T1’s VALORANT roster has added former Overwatch star and DPS hitscan player Lee “ANS” Seon-chang, the team announced today.

ANS last played competitive Overwatch for the San Francisco Shock in the 2020 OWL season, helping the team win their second-straight championship. ANS was absolutely lethal on heroes like Widowmaker and was an all-star that year as well. He retired from competitive Overwatch for the second time in January 2021.

In the announcement, ANS said he's moved back to the Los Angeles area to join the T1 VALORANT roster. T1 management stressed the importance of building "an academy roster" in his announcement video but said he'll fill the sixth-man role at his current stage of development.

The T1 VALORANT roster recently went through some serious changes. Within the month of February, they added Timothy "autimatic" Ta and Rahul "curry" Nemani from the NA CS:GO scene and dropped their initial focal point, Braxton "brax" Pierce, as well as Keven "AZK" Larivière.

Despite the new addition of ANS, head coach David Denis maintains that he and the org are "really confident" in their current five-man roster. The team is looking to improve in the second phase of the VALORANT Champions Tour after coming up short in their quest to play in Masters One.

