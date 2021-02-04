T1 signs David Denis as VALORANT head coach

The psychology trainer is joining the team after previously working with TSM.

T1 is bringing in psychology trainer David Denis as the organization’s next VALORANT head coach moving into the 2021 competitive season.

Denis will be replacing CS:GO legend Daniel "fRoD" Montaner at the position after the two sides split due to a differing view of “ethics and opinions on how to run the team/org” on Jan. 13.

It's time for an upgrade.



T1 welcomes @daviddenisnd as our VALORANT Head Coach! pic.twitter.com/ChMqttLNR8 — T1 (@T1) February 3, 2021

Previously, Denis has worked as a performance coach with Cloud9 in both League of Legends and CS:GO before joining TSM and swapping his CS:GO role with VALORANT and helping their team earn a second-place finish at First Strike North America.

“Now I’ll be straightforward, this is going to be a long road — there’s a lot of work ahead of us,” Denis said. “We might need to make some changes, but just stay tuned. We’ll be back here often to let you guys know as things develop.”

He is now assuming the role of head coach for a team that is trying to become a contender heading into the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021 after several months of middling finishes.