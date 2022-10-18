YouTube to honor Technoblade with tribute video as Minecraft star’s channel hits 9 years old

Although fans were aware that he was actively battling cancer, the Minecraft community was still rocked to its core when the news of Technoblade’s passing was shared on June 30, 2022. Technoblade’s name, unmatched skillset, and unique personality will always remain a staple of both the Minecraft and gaming community.

In honor of the legacy Technoblade left behind, many tributes have already been shared both by the general gaming community and those who knew him best. Mojang previously had a tribute to the star on the official Minecraft launcher, two of Technoblade’s closest creator friends—TommyInnit and Wilbur Soot—are donating all proceeds from a book they wrote to cancer research in his honor, and the internet as a whole has continuously joined together to mourn his loss and celebrate his legacy.

Screengrab via Minecraft on YouTube

Related: Popular animator SAD-ist shares tribute for Technoblade

Now, another powerful tribute will soon be shared by the platform that Technoblade created his career on. During the Minecraft Live 2022 presentation, a segment called “Technoblade never dies” was dedicated to commemorating the streaming and YouTube star.

The “Technoblade never dies” special section, which aired about 23 minutes into the Minecraft event, mourned his passing and shared a few highlights of iconic Technoblade moments and quotes, including his favorite line “Technoblade never dies.”

At the very end of this short segment, it was then revealed that YouTube is working on a special project to honor the Minecraft superstar. Technoblade created his YouTube channel on Oct. 28, 2013, and in an extremely fitting manner, YouTube has chosen to air the special tribute that it is developing on the very same date the Minecraft star began his creator career.

Screengrab via Minecraft on YouTube

The day the tribute is released will mark the nine-year anniversary of when Technoblade created his YouTube channel. What exactly the special tribute will feature is unknown, but the short highlight section during the Minecraft Live 2022 event featured a small compilation of Technoblade clips and the official tribute video may thus follow in a similar fashion and highlight many of the creator’s best moments.

Fans will be able to watch the tribute when it’s released on Oct. 28, 2022, on YouTube. It is currently unknown where exactly the tribute video will air, but it will likely appear on YouTube’s Gaming channel as the short teaser during the Minecraft Live 2022 presentation featured the YouTube Gaming logo.