Tencent unveils “fan-favorite player award” for PMWL season zero

Fans can now cast their votes in-game for the “fan favorite player award” for PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero. The award is a part of the PUBG Mobile Esports Awards 2020.

To cast a vote, fans have to follow these steps:

Go to the “Recommended” tab on the “Events” menu in PUBG Mobile.

Click on the “World League Fan Favorite Voting” option.

A window will open displaying different regions.

Players have to select the region to which the player they wish to cast their votes to belongs.

The regions are South Asia, SEA, Wildcard, Americas, Europe, and Middle-East and Africa.

Upon selecting a region, the teams in that region are displayed.

Select a team to view its players.

Click on “vote” under the player’s name and photo.

Screengrab via Tencent

The voting is open until July 21 at 7pm CT for all PUBG Mobile players. Ten votes can be cast per day for any player.

The player with most votes will receive $2,000 and the title of “the most popular player of the PMWL season zero.” Fans who voted for this winner will get a chance to play with them in an exhibition match.

The exhibition match will also feature other professional teams and influencers. More details will be revealed in the future.

The league stage of the $850,000 PUBG Mobile World League is underway for both the East and West divisions right now. League play will happen until Aug. 2, with the top 16 teams advancing to the finals.

The PMWL finals will be played from Aug. 6 to 9, where the winner will walk away with $100,000.