How to watch the PUBG Mobile World League season zero

Season zero of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) will kick off on July 10 for both the East and West divisions. An $850,000 prize pool will be up for grabs.

The PMWL was initially supposed to be a live event in Katowice, Poland. But because of health concerns and restrictions on international travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament will now be played under “special circumstances” online. Thus, it’s been renamed to season zero instead of season one.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PMWL season zero.

Format

Both divisions of the PMWL will follow the same format consisting of an opening weekend, league play, and the finals. A detailed breakdown of the format can be found here.

The opening weekend will be held from July 10 to 12 and will be used to seed the teams into five groups of four squads each. This seeding will be used in the league stage.

The league stage will be held in the ensuing three weeks of the PMWL. The teams will compete every Tuesday and Wednesday to qualify for the Super Weekend. The Super Weekend will be held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The results of the Super Weekend will be used to determine the teams that will be moving on to the finals. The top 16 teams will compete in the finals from Aug. 7 to 9 to crown the champions of the first World League.

Teams

Twenty teams will be competing in each division. These teams have qualified through different Pro Leagues (PMPLs) and Club Opens (PMCOs) held for various regions around the world.

Here are the teams competing in season zero of the PMWL.

East

Image via Tencent

West

Image via Tencent

Stream

All matches of the PMWL will be streamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel in 13 languages.

The competition will kick off at 7:30am CT for the Eastern division. The Western division, on the other hand, will start at 2pm CT.