PMWL season zero format unveiled—and it’s unique

Tencent introduced the format for season zero of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) today. The tournament has a $850,000 prize pool and will be held from July 10 to Aug. 9.

The league was initially supposed to be a LAN event at the PUBG Mobile studio in Katowice, Poland. It was moved to an online setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however.

The PMWL has two divisions: East and West. Twenty teams from around the world will be competing in each division. Each division features a $425,000 prize pool.

Both divisions of the PMWL have the same format and will be held in three stages: opening weekend, league play, and finals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the format of the PMWL season zero.

Opening weekend

It’ll be held from July 10 to 12.

Twenty teams will be drawn into five groups of four teams each.

Each team will play 15 matches across the three days.

Opening weekend results will be used to draw the groups of the league stage.

League play

It’ll be held from July 14 to Aug. 2.

The 20 teams will be divided into five groups of four teams each based on the results from the opening weekend.

League play will feature three weeks of PUBG Mobile action and has been further divided into stages: The league weekend and super weekend.

League weekend

It’ll be held every Wednesday and Tuesday of each week.

Each group will play eight matches in a round-robin format.

The top 16 teams from the league weekend will qualify for the super weekend.

Super weekend

The 16 qualified teams from each league weekend will play 15 matches in the super weekends.

The super weekends will be held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of each week.

Only the results of the super weekend will be considered for qualification to the World League finals.

PMWL Finals

The finals will be held from Aug. 7 to 9.

The top 16 teams from the league stage will qualify for the finals.

The teams will play 18 matches across three days to decide the champions.

All matches will be livestreamed on the official PUBG Mobile esports YouTube channel in numerous languages. The competition will begin at 7:30am CT for the Eastern division, while the Western division will kick off at 2pm CT on each day.