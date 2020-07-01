All confirmed teams in the PMWL West

All teams in the Western division of the $850,000 PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero have been locked in. Twenty teams from the West, Middle East, and Africa will compete in the competition which will kick off from July 10.

Here are 20 teams that have qualified for the PMWL through regional Club Opens (PMCO) and the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas.

Loops Esports (PMPL Americas)

X-Quest Gaming (PMPL Americas)

B4 Esports (PMPL Americas)

Cloud9 (PMPL Americas)

Wildcard Gaming (PMPL Americas)

Team Queso (PMPL Americas)

Tempo Storm (PMPL Americas)

Pittsburgh Knights (PMPL Americas)

YaLLa Esports (PMCO MEA)

HeadQuarters (PMCO MEA)

SWAT69 (PMCO MEA)

Alpha Legends (PMCO MEA)

KoninaPower (PMCO MEA)

DreamEaters (PMCO Europe)

UDR Killers (PMCO Europe)

Team Unique (PMCO CIS)

Futbolist (PMCO Turkey)

Team Umbra (PMCO Germany)

FRAG Machines (PMCO Iraq)

SNT (PMCO Saudi Arabia)

The PMWL will be played online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both divisions, East and the West will kick off from July 10. It will run until Aug. 9 and has a total prize pool of $850,000. Top teams from here will secure a spot at the PUBG Mobile World Championship (PMWC) 2020 later this year.

This will be the first time the PMWL is being conducted. This season of the World League is called season zero as it is being held in special circumstances. The PMWLs are supposed to be played offline but that isn’t possible at this time due to the coronavirus pandemic.