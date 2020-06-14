All teams in the PUBG Mobile World League East confirmed

All teams for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero East have been locked in. The final three slots were filled as the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia season one finals concluded today.

The 20 teams have qualified for the World League through different PMPLs and PUBG Mobile Club Opens (PMCO). Here are the teams which will compete in the PMWL East, which begins on July 10:

Box Gaming (PMPL Vietnam)

Bigetron RA (PMPL Indonesia)

Free style (PMCO Pakistan)

King of Gamers (PMPL SEA Finals)

No Chance (PMCO Wildcard)

REJECT Scarlet (Japan Championship)

RRQ (PMPL SEA Finals)

Team Secret (PMPL MY/SG)

Yoodo (PMPL SEA Finals)

U Level Up (PMPL Chinese Taipei)

Valdus Esports (PMPL Thailand)

XENON (Street Challenge South Korea)

Morph Team (PMPL SEA Finals)

Orange Rock (PMPL South Asia league stage)

TSM-Entity (PMPL South Asia league stage)

Godlike (PMPL South Asia league stage)

SynerGE (PMPL South Asia league stage)

Celtz (PMPL South Asia finals)

MegaStars (PMPL South Asia finals)

Team IND (PMPL South Asia finals)

These teams will compete in the East division of the World League which will be held from July 10 to Aug. 9. It will begin at 7:30am CT. The Western division, on the other hand, will begin at 2pm CT.

The participating teams in the PMWL West will be confirmed after the PMPL Americas ends on June 28.

The PMWL has a total prize pool of $850,000. As the league is being conducted online due to health concerns by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s being called season zero.