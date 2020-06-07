Here are the scores and standings of the PMPL Americas season one, week one

The top six teams will represent the region at the World League.

The first week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas season one kicked off today. Twenty teams from across North and South America are battling for a share of the $200,000 prize pool and the six available slots to the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

The tournament was initially supposed to be LAN event at Katowice, Poland. It was shifted to an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first week will be held from June 6 to 9. Five matches will be played per day.

Overall standings

These are the overall standings of the PMPL Americas 2020. XX matches have been played so far.

Scoreboard per match

Day one

Match one – Erangel (Groups A, B, C, D)

