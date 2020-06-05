How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas season one

The top six teams will move on to the World League.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas will be held from June 6 to 28. Twenty of the best squads from across North and South America will lock horns for a share of the $200,000 prize pool. There are six slots for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) too, further adding to the stakes.

The tournament was initially supposed to be held last month as a LAN event in Katowice, Poland. It was shifted to an online event, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas season one.

Format

In the league, the 20 teams have been split into five groups (A, B, C, D, and E) of four teams each.

Four groups will play together at a time.

The tournament will run for four weeks. Five matches will be played per day.

The best six teams will advance to the World League

Teams

Six teams have qualified through the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) North America, while three squads each made it to the pro league through the PMCO Brazil and LATAM, respectively. Five teams have been directly invited to the tournament based on their past performance.

Group A

Team Queso

Enxame Gaming

X-Quest Gaming

Tribe Gaming

Group B

Cloud9

Grunto Esports

A7 Esports

Team Solid

Group C

Tempo Storm

Wildcard Gaming

Cultu Bgbg

ACE1

Group D

Omen Elite

Loops

Simplicity

Mezexis Esport

Group E

B4 Esports

Cream Real Betis SA

Pittsburgh Knights

Trem Carreta Furacão

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile’s official Twitch channel and PUBG Mobile Esports official Facebook page and YouTube channel. The stream will begin on June 6 at 6pm CT. It’ll be streamed in Portuguese, English, and Spanish.