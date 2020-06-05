How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas season one

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas will be held from June 6 to 28. Twenty of the best squads from across North and South America will lock horns for a share of the $200,000 prize pool. There are six slots for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) too, further adding to the stakes.
The tournament was initially supposed to be held last month as a LAN event in Katowice, Poland. It was shifted to an online event, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s everything you need to know about the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas season one.
Format
- In the league, the 20 teams have been split into five groups (A, B, C, D, and E) of four teams each.
- Four groups will play together at a time.
- The tournament will run for four weeks. Five matches will be played per day.
- The best six teams will advance to the World League
Teams
Six teams have qualified through the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) North America, while three squads each made it to the pro league through the PMCO Brazil and LATAM, respectively. Five teams have been directly invited to the tournament based on their past performance.
Group A
- Team Queso
- Enxame Gaming
- X-Quest Gaming
- Tribe Gaming
Group B
- Cloud9
- Grunto Esports
- A7 Esports
- Team Solid
Group C
- Tempo Storm
- Wildcard Gaming
- Cultu Bgbg
- ACE1
Group D
- Omen Elite
- Loops
- Simplicity
- Mezexis Esport
Group E
- B4 Esports
- Cream Real Betis SA
- Pittsburgh Knights
- Trem Carreta Furacão
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on PUBG Mobile’s official Twitch channel and PUBG Mobile Esports official Facebook page and YouTube channel. The stream will begin on June 6 at 6pm CT. It’ll be streamed in Portuguese, English, and Spanish.