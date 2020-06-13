PUBG Mobile World League unveiled with $850,000 prize pool

A total of 40 teams from around the world will compete in two divisions.

Director of PUBG Mobile global esports James Yang unveiled the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero at the ongoing PMPL South Asia finals. The tournament will have two divisions, East and West, with a total prize pool of $850,000. This is the biggest prize pool for a single PUBG Mobile event in history. It will be held from July 10 to August 9.

Yang said holding the World League offline isn’t possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though teams will be spread around the world, the tournament will be played online.

Yang added that after “thousands of tests and full-range research,” the team found a “fair enough solution” to hold the event online. He didn’t give the specifics of this solution, however.

The PMWL is being called “season zero” since this isn’t a normal season, but a special season due to complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Both of the PMWL East and West divisions will each see 20 teams competing. So far, the following teams have qualified for the PMWL West:

Screengrab via Tencent

Six of these incomplete slots will be filled by the top six teams of the ongoing PMPL Americas season one. Tencent hasn’t announced how the remaining two teams will be decided.

The teams that have qualified for the PMWL East so far are:

Screengrab via Tencent

The three remaining slots will be decided by the top three teams of the PMPL South Asia season one finals, which ends tomorrow.