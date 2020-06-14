Celtz win PMPL South Asia season one finals

Celtz have emerged as the winners of the first PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia finals. The team has now qualified for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East and pocketed $40,000 of the $138,500 prize pool.

The underdog team put in a surprising performance in the finals. It maintained consistency across all three days of the tournament, accumulating 213 points in 15 matches. Celtz also got two chicken dinners.

The top three teams from the PMPL finals have now secured slots at the PMWL East which begins next month. Celtz, Megastars, and Team IND will now also compete in the World League.

Here the overall standings of the PMPL South Asia season one finals:

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

TSM-Entity, Orange Rock, and SynerGE are in a higher rank in the standings. These squads had already qualified for the World League as the top teams from the league stage of the PMPL, however. Hence, the slots for the PMWL from the finals have gone to Celtz, Megastars, and Team IND.

The PMWL will begin on July 10 with a total prize pool of $850,000. The tournament will be played online.