Red Bull M.E.O Asia Regional Final for PUBG Mobile unveiled, champion will qualify for a top-level competition hosted by Tencent

The Red Bull Mobile Esports Open (M.E.O) Asia Regional Final for PUBG Mobile will take place on Nov. 21. Thirty-two teams will be competing for a share of the prize pool and the title of champions.

In a press release today, Red Bull revealed that the winner will get a “wildcard invitation” to a “top-level esport series by Tencent.” The exact name of this esports series hasn’t been revealed yet, but it could be the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Finals 2021.

The PMGC Finals will take place from Jan. 21 to 23. While 15 teams will qualify through the league stage, Tencent announced last month that one team will receive a direct invite. With today’s announcement, this slot could go to the winner of the Red Bull M.E.O Asia Regional Final. Dot Esports has reached out to Red Bull and Tencent for clarification.

The regional final for PUBG Mobile will see the 32 teams split into two groups of 16 teams each. After a series of matches, the top eight from each group will advance to the last round to crown the winners.

The event will be livestreamed on the Red Bull Gaming Facebook and the Red Bull Twitch channels on Nov. 21 starting at 12am CT.

This is the fourth season of the Red Bull M.E.O. Besides PUBG Mobile, it features League of Legends: Wild Rift and the World Cricket Championship only for India and Sri Lanka. Open qualifiers were held in over 30 countries leading up to a national final to decide the teams in the regional finals of PUBG Mobile and Wild Rift.