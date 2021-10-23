PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 format revealed

The PMGC 2021 has been divided into the East and West with 20 teams competing in each region for spots to the grand finals.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 will take place across three stages from Nov. 30 to Jan. 23, 2022, Tencent revealed today.

Unlike last year where a single global competition was conducted, the 2021 PMGC has been split into the East and West. Here is the schedule for the PMGC 2021.

League (East and West): Nov. 30 to Dec. 19

League Finals (East and West): Dec. 22 to 24

PMGC 2021 Grand Finals: Jan. 21 to 23

The league stage and league finals for the East and West will be running simultaneously. In each region, 20 teams will be competing in the three-week-long league stage. From here, the top 16 teams will battle in the league finals for spots to the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals, where a world champion will be crowned.

The #PMGC2021 goes live from Nov. 30th & will have a truly Global Finals! 🔥



The entire event will be broadcasted exclusively on YouTube platform via our PUBG MOBILE Esports Official Channels. OnePlus is the official smartphone partner of the #PMGC2021.#PUBGMOBILE #PMGC pic.twitter.com/K3Fna77hDW — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) October 22, 2021

From the East, the top nine teams will advance to the Grand Finals. The West, on the other hand, will send six teams to the PMGC 2021 Grand Finals. A total of 16 teams will be competing here from Jan. 21 to 23, 2022, with one team being invited.

Last year, the grand finals were played in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The host country’s team, Elites United were issued a direct invite into the league. Something similar could happen this year as well.

Here are the slots distribution for the PMGC 2021 East and West.

East

Image via Tencent

West

Image via Tencent

Tencent has confirmed that the 2021 PMGC will be exclusively broadcast on YouTube in the PUBG Mobile Esports channel. OnePlus is the smartphone partner for the event.