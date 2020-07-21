PUBG Mobile Esports Awards categories include MVP and fan-favorite player award

Tencent is recognizing the best of the best.

Tencent unveiled the PUBG Mobile Esports Awards 2020 last week. The categories for the awards were revealed today, giving professional players another title to fight for.

The PUBG Mobile Esports Awards will recognize the fan-favorite and most valuable players (MVP) in different upcoming and ongoing tournaments.

MVP

This award will be given to the best player of a tournament depending on the damage, kills, and survival time.

Tencent uses a complicated formula for calculating the MVP. According to Liquipedia, the following method is being used for deciding the MVP in the ongoing PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero.

Screengrab via Liquipedia

Here are the events the MVP will be awarded in.

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Southeast Asia

PMPL South Asia

PMPL Americas

PMWL

PUBG Mobile World Championship (PMWC)

All of these tournaments will likely have a prize pool for the MVP award. In the ongoing PMWL season zero, the best player from each of the divisions (East and West) will pocket $10,000.

Fan-favorite player

The award was announced last week and gave fans the chance to decide which players receive it. Fans can vote for their favorite professional players through the events page in-game. The players with most votes will win the award.

Image via Tencent

There are eight regions in this award. One player from each region will be bestowed with the fan-favorite player award. The regions are Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Wildcard, Japan, and Korea. The winner from each region will receive $2,000.

Giving more incentive for fans to vote is that 64 voters will be randomly selected to play with the star players.