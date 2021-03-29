League of Legends: Wild Rift is now available in the Americas

League of Legends: Wild Rift‘s open beta has finally launched for North and South America.

First revealed in 2019, Wild Rift is Riot’s MOBA for mobiles and consoles, using its League champions. With its availability in the Americas, the game has been released on Android and iOS around the world except in China and India. The game keeps the core League experience intact while offering a shorter match time on a smaller Summoner’s Rift.

Players in the two continents can now download the game through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. It is also available on the Samsung Galaxy Store.

Riot announced earlier this month that the Americas servers would be using a “different infrastructure” from the rest of the world. Due to this, features like matchmaking, sending gifts, and friend requests won’t be possible between players in the Americas and the rest of the world.

Players who were using VPNs to play the game early will have to migrate their accounts to the new servers. On logging into the game, they will be met with a prompt asking them to transfer their accounts. By doing this, they will lose all progress that they have made so far in the game. Riot has promised to restore any Wild Core purchases, though.

To make up for the game’s late release in the region, Riot has launched an exclusive time-limited event in North and South America. The Wild Welcome event will allow players to get champions and other content faster.

Screengrab via Riot Games

Additionally, League players can log into Wild Rift using their Riot Games accounts to earn some extra rewards based on their progress in the PC game.

