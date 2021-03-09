Wild Rift’s Americas servers will be cut-off from the rest of the world

Riot said that the League of Legends: Wild Rift servers in the Americas region will be using a “different infrastructure from the rest of the world, according to an official message for players in the Americas regarding the servers and account transfers in the new region.

League of Legends: Wild Rift is finally coming to North and South America in an open beta later this month. The development of this infrastructure is what led to the game’s delayed release in the region. The company hasn’t revealed what the difference exactly is, though.

Due to this, the Americas region will be cut-off from the rest of the world. This means that even if players from North or South America travel abroad to Asia or Europe, they will not be able to access the servers in these regions and vice versa. Additionally, matchmaking, sending gifts and friend requests, and other features will not be possible between the Americas and other regions.

Even though the game hasn’t been released in the Americas yet, a huge number of players have been able to access Wild Rift’s open beta by using a VPN. Riot has asked these players to turn off their VPN when opening the game after its release in the Americas.

When the game is released in the Americas, players who used VPNs will see a prompt asking them to migrate their accounts to the Americas region. Due to the difference in “server infrastructure,” players who choose to migrate their accounts will have their accounts completely reset. This means that any progress that players have made will be lost and they will have to start from level one.

Riot has said that it will “eventually” restore any Wild Cores that players have purchased. All migrations are final.

This may be a huge disappointment to players in the Americas who had already made progress in the game. Riot has promised to make up for this, though, by giving some exclusive events only to players in North and South America. These events will give players in the Americas “a lot of” Blue Motes, XP, and champions to help catch up with the other regions.