Fortnite: Battle Royale players have just gotten a new set of free challenges to enjoy this summer.

The event 14 Days of Summer has started, and it will bring new challenges and daily rewards to all players, regardless if they have the season nine Battle Pass. Epic Games will reveal a new challenge daily with its own reward, and players who finish off all challenges can unlock the Smoothie back bling by the end of the event.

All challenges from 14 Days of Summer are related to this time of the year. Though it’s summer only in the upper half of the world, players who are freezing in winter can get a bit warmer with the beach vibe in the Fortnite island.

Data miners have found all challenges that are coming as part of 14 Days of Summer. Although Epic hasn’t confirmed them, these data miners are reliable and usually right when they leak that kind of information. The list below shows all the challenges leaked by ShiinaBR.



ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks on Twitter In case you didn’t know yet, these are the challenges for the 14 Days of Summer! 🏖️

And here’s the full list of 14 Days of Summer challenges and rewards already available in the game. Click on the links to be redirected to our guide for that specific challenge.

Day One

The first challenge asks players to dance at different beach parties. Completing it lets players unlock the Deep End emote.

We will update this story as Epic releases more challenges.