Sun’s out in Fortnite: Battle Royale. You’d better look for an umbrella to not have your skin burned.

Or you can also look for them to complete one of the 14 Days of Summer challenges. Today’s task will ask you to bounce off of a giant beach umbrella in three different matches, which should be easy to do when you learn where to find them.

They’re huge yellow beach umbrellas spread around the Fortnite island. When you land on top of them, you’ll bounce just a little, as if you had jumped on a Bouncer trap placed on the floor. Don’t worry about slipping off of it because you get fall damage immunity once you touch the umbrella. Just remember to complete this challenge in any mode that’s not Playground or Creative, or you won’t be able to progress through it and get your reward.

We recommend those who want to rush this challenge to land on these umbrellas in three matches as soon as they drop off the Battle Bus. It’s most likely the easiest way to complete it since you can’t bounce on three in a single match. The only restriction to this challenge is the number of matches you need to do that in, but you can jump on the same umbrella in all of them and you’ll still get credit for it.

Here’s the complete map of beach umbrellas for Fortnite’s 14 Days of Summer challenge. You’ll find more about their detailed locations below.

All beach umbrella locations

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Southwest of Pleasant Park

This umbrella is next to the flying drone south of Pleasant Park. It’s easy to spot it.

Screengrab via Epic Games

North of Lazy Lagoon

You’ll find this umbrella north of the pirate ship at Lazy Lagoon.

Screengrab via Epic Games

West of Lonely Lodge

The hill west of Lonely Lodge has a beach umbrella as well.

Screengrab via Epic Games

West of Dusty Divot

Another beach umbrella is close to the drone near Dusty Divot. You’ll need to climb up the hill for that, and it’s a good idea to use the drone to help you.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Southwest of Salty Springs

This one is between Salty, Shifty Shafts, and Fatal Fields on a hill.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Northwest of Paradise Palms

In Paradise Palms, go northwest of the city and you’ll find a beach umbrella in front of the building with a swimming pool, close to where the natural rifts are.