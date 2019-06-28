How to Thank the Bus Driver in Fortnite

Do you feel like thanking the Bus Driver before you go into a game in Fortnite: Battle Royale?

Thankfully, it’s quite simple to do and will only require you to press a single button at a specific time.

When you load into a game for the first time, you’ll be put onto spawn island for a short period of time while the game looks for 100 free players. After it has found the players, it will transport everyone into the Battle Bus above the game’s map.

To thank the Bus Driver, you need to be in the Battle Bus before you exit it into a match and press the “Thank the Bus Driver” button. This button is whatever you have set to bring up the emote wheel.

Screengrab via Epic Games

For example, on PC, it’s the B button by default, and on consoles, it’s the down button on the D-Pad for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Phone and tablet users can press the emote button on the top right corner of the screen while inside the Battle Bus to thank the bus driver.

If you don’t press this button before you exit the Battle Bus, you’ll be unable to thank the Bus Driver properly and will need to start a new game to successfully do it.

You’ll know if you were successful because a text box will show up in the bottom left of the screen with your name, saying that you thanked the bus driver.