A new 14 Days of Summer challenge is available in Fortnite: Battle Royale. This time, players have to launch fireworks found along the river bank.

The challenge description is vague, but we’re happy that Fortnite just has one river. That narrows down the places to look for fireworks to a single area, despite it crossing the map from north to south. You must launch only three of them to complete this challenge, and you can do it in as many matches as you want, including rushing it in a single one.

What will make this challenge harder is that fireworks work like a consumable environmental item. Once a player launches it, it becomes unavailable to other players in the same match. Since there are only six fireworks per match and many players will be trying to launch them, you might take a while to get to three.

It’s mandatory to be in a default or limited-time mode that’s not Playground to complete this challenge, otherwise you won’t progress through it when launching these fireworks.

Here’s where you can find them. Get close to the fireworks and press your interact button to launch them. You’ll find an image of the locations of each of them following the map.

All firework locations

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

North of Lazy Lagoon

You’ll find this firework on the right bank of the river at Lazy Lagoon. It’s next to the three little boats north of the area.

Screengrab via Epic Games

South of Lazy Lagoon

This firework is south of Lazy Lagoon on the grassy area next to a small waterfall.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Northeast of Loot Lake

A firework is almost hidden next to a truck northeast of Loot Lake.

Screengrab via Epic Games

East of Neo Tilted

Right east of Neo Tilted there’s a firework on the left river bank, close to the party.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Southeast of Neo Tilted

Walk along the river bank to find another firework southeast of Neo Tilted.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Far west of Fatal Fields

There’s a firework in the snowy area of the river. It’s northeast of the factories, far west of Fatal Fields.

Screengrab via Epic Games

You’ll receive a new pickaxe as a reward for completing this challenge.