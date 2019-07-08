This article is brought to you by HLG, game at the next level.

The last day of 14 Days of Summer in Fortnite: Battle Royale is here, and that means players are getting their last new challenge of the event.

Players who want to grab the final reward of this summer event must complete today’s challenge, which asks them to destroy grills using the Low ‘N Slow pickaxe. This is one of the few tasks that has a requirement related to a previous 14 Days of Summer challenge, and meeting it might be the hardest part.

Grills are all over the Fortnite island, but players can only get the Low ‘N Slow pickaxe by completing the challenge of launching fireworks found along the river bank. They can just skip challenges from days prior to that if they haven’t completed them yet, but finishing off this one is the only way to get the pickaxe and complete the last challenge of 14 Days of Summer.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Once you have the Low ‘N Slow pickaxe unlocked and equipped in your Locker, it’s time to look for seven grills to destroy with it. There’s no need to destroy all of them in a single match, and you can destroy the same grills in different matches if you want. There’s plenty of them spread around the island, so it’ll be hard for other players doing this challenge to become an issue for you.

The optimal areas to go are Snobby Shores and Paradise Palms. You can find four grills in these areas, so you can complete this challenge in two matches if you’re fast.

If you’re not in a rush, you can find grills in almost every named location in Fortnite. There are some in special areas like beach parties, where you’ll find one in each of them.

If you’ve completed the other 13 challenges, you’ll get the grand reward of 14 Days of Summer after you destroy these grills with Low ‘N Slow.