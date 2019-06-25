Summer has started for players in the top half of the globe, and Epic Games is celebrating it in Fortnite with special challenges and rewards in its event 14 Days of Summer.

The event started today with a single challenge. It asks players to dance at different beach parties spread across the Fortnite island to unlock an exclusive emote. Players can complete that in any default, competitive, or limited-time mode, including those added to the game as part of the special LTMs rotation of 14 Days of Summer.

The hardest part of this challenge is finding all beach parties. Once you arrive at their location, you can use any emote, not necessarily a dance, to progress through the challenge.

All beach parties are located near rivers and lakes. We’ve mapped them all on the image below, and their detailed location is highlighted in the section following the map.

All Beach Party Locations

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Lazy Lagoon

This beach party is up north of Lazy Lagoon, almost at the edge of the island.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Loot Lake

Go to the northwest side of the lake to see this beach party and dance.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Neo Tilted

You’ll see this beach party by the river southeast of Neo Tilted.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Dusty Divot

Go to the small lake southeast of Dusty Divot and dance at this party.

Screengrab via Epic Games

West of Paradise Palms

The first beach party at Paradise Palms is at a small lake west of the area, near the grass.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Southwest of Paradise Palms

The second beach party is by a lake in the southwest of the city, north of the gas station.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Players who finish off this challenge can now wait until more of them are available in later dates of 14 Days of Summer. You’ll find your reward ready to use in your Locker.