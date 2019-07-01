If it’s summer where you are now, today’s Fortnite 14 Days of Summer challenge will feel refreshing. Otherwise, it will feel like a cold nightmare.

You’ll have to hit a player with a water balloon in three different matches. The challenge doesn’t specify if you have to hit an opponent, which means you can probably soak your friends in Duos and Squads to progress through the task. Just remember you must be playing in a default, competitive, or limited-time mode that’s not Playground. All LTMs featured in the 14 Days of Summer rotation should also count for this challenge.

The water balloon part can be confusing, especially if you have yet to finish the previous 14 Days of Summer challenges. It’s a toy that players can add to their Locker and use in matches after completing the day three challenge of eliminating opponents with the daily unvaulted weapon or a Drum Gun. Once you get five of these eliminations, you’ll have the item Water Balloon ready to use in your next match.

You really have to aim when throwing the water balloon. It might be hard to hit your target if they’re moving, so get as close to them as you can and use the toy. You just need to open your Emote wheel and navigate through it until you find the toys section where the Water Balloon is. If you want to find it faster, make it one of your favorite Emotes in your Locker before starting the match.

Other than that, all you need is to make sure you hit at least one person in three different matches. Hitting three players in a single match won’t work, but you can make a friend your target dummy for the challenge and use the water balloon on them in all matches.

When you finish the challenge, you’ll earn a special loading screen for Fortnite’s 14 Days of Summer.