Fortnite’s 14 Days of Summer is bringing lots of things to the game. Players are getting daily challenges and rewards, new limited-time modes every day, and exclusive cosmetics in the Item Shop.

But players are also seeing old weapons and items rotating in and out of the Fortnite vault. Epic promised that it’ll unvault one weapon for 24 hours every day throughout 14 Days of Summer, so players will see old guns coming back to the game temporarily.

Knowing which weapons are temporarily coming back each day could be essential for one of the event challenges. If data miners are right, one of the challenges will task players with eliminating opponents with the unvaulted weapon of the day. Knowing which one to look for will be almost mandatory, unless you want to use a Drum Gun as an alternative the challenge offers.

Check out the full list of unvaulted weapons for Fortnite’s 14 Days of Summer event.

Day One – June 25

Light Machine Gun

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite’s 14 Days of Summer should end on July 9, when all challenges will be disabled and the daily unvaulted weapons will stop rotating in and out of the game.

We will update this story as Epic reveals the daily unvaulted weapon each day.

