Fortnite: Battle Royale players just got another free challenge to complete during the special summer event 14 Days of Summer.

All players have now unlocked the day two challenge, which asks them to bounce a giant beach ball in five different matches. They must be in a default, competitive, or limited-time mode to progress through this challenge, and unfortunately it’s not possible to rush it and complete it in a single match.

If you want to rush this challenge, a good strategy is to bounce one of these balls as soon as you land at the beginning of the match, quit, and start a new one. Though you can’t bounce different balls in a single match to complete the challenge faster, you can bounce the same ball in different matches. This will save you time and let you play five matches in no time. If you want to actually play the game, though, you might have to plan ahead which rotations you’ll do to safely bounce the balls and still have a chance to win.

Here’s the map where you can find all giant beach balls in Fortnite for 14 Days of Summer.

All giant beach ball locations

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Paradise Palms

Screengrab via Epic Games

Dusty Divot

Screengrab via Epic Games

Loot Lake

Screengrab via Epic Games

After you bounce one ball in five different matches, you’ll unlock the challenge reward and be one step closer to unlocking the Smoothie back bling.