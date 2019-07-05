Fortnite players are having a rather busy summer (or winter, depending on where you live).

Since the event 14 Days of Summer started, there have been some challenges to complete to earn exclusive cosmetic items. Today, those who want a new contrail must score 10 or more on any of the carnival clown boards now on the Fortnite island. If you’ve completed the beach party challenge from the first day, you already know where to find these boards.

All carnival clown boards are exactly where the beach parties are. They’re a rectangular wooden board with a clown painted on them, and they’re always next to a small scoreboard. Once you interact with the board, you activate a minigame of popping balloons that will come out of the holes in the board. You have to ready your pickaxe (or gun, if you want to make noise for no reason) and pop 10 or more balloons to complete this challenge. If you miss a balloon, the game ends and you have to try again.

The only additional requirement to complete this challenge is that you must be playing in a default or limited-time Fortnite mode that’s not Playground or Creative. These are the only two modes that won’t give you credit for doing the challenge.

Here are all of the carnival clown boards in Fortnite for the 14 Days of Summer challenge. You’ll find further details about their specific locations after the map image.

All carnival clown boards

Lazy Lagoon

This carnival clown board is north of Lazy Lagoon on the right river bank behind the beach party.

Loot Lake

You’ll find this board northwest of Loot Lake next to the beach party.

Neo Tilted

This clown board is on the right river bank east of Neo Tilted.

Dusty Divot

The small lake south of Dusty Divot has a clown board of its own.

West of Paradise Palms

Another small lake has a board, but this time it’s in the desert area west of Paradise Palms.

Southwest of Paradise Palms

The desert biome has a second board southwest of Paradise Palms.