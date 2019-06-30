We’re far from getting enough of Fortnite’s 14 Days of Summer challenges, and Epic keeps throwing them at us with more rewards.

The new challenge revealed today asks players to search unicorn floaties at swimming holes. That means Epic wants you to go to a few places around the Fortnite island where there’s a body of water that a character could swim in. Although it’s impossible to swim in Fortnite, you can guess that these unicorn floaties should be in some rivers, lakes, or swimming pools in the game.

To complete the challenge, you must be playing any default, competitive, or limited-time mode that’s not Playground. You’ll need to search three of these floaties to complete the challenge, and you can do them in any order and in as many matches as needed.

Since your task is to search them, you’ll have to approach these floaties and use your interact button. You should get visual and sound feedback showing you did it once the interaction is finished.

Here are eight locations where you can find unicorn floaties around the Fortnite island. You might find more in other areas, but this is more than enough for you to complete the challenge.

All unicorn floaties locations

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Lazy Lagoon bridge

This unicorn is under the bridge that connects the city and the pirate ship at Lazy Lagoon.

Screengrab via Epic Games

North of Pressure Plant

One of the water springs north of Pressure Plant has a unicorn floaty. Go to the top right one to find it.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Northeast of Loot Lake

This unicorn is next to a house and two boats northeast of Loot Lake. There might be a Vending Machine there, too.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Center of Lonely Lodge

This floaty is east of the lodge at the bottom of the small waterfall.

Screengrab via Epic Games

South of Fatal Fields

The only lake in Fatal Fields has a floaty. It’s next to the silos south of the area.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Southwest of Paradise Palms

The lake southwest of Paradise Palms has a floaty, too. It’s on the opposite side of the beach party.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Paradise Palms

This is the only unicorn floaty that’s in a pool. It’s in the swimming pool south of Paradise, but still inside the city.