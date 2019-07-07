This article is brought to you by HLG, game at the next level.

We’re approaching the end of Fortnite’s 14 Days of Summer event. All players are unlocking their last few seasonal challenges to get exclusive rewards that may never return to the game.

The task revealed today asks players to search for a tiny rubber ducky in the Fortnite island, and it says the hint to its location lies within the Summertime Splashdown loading screen.

If you check the bottom left of the image, you’ll see four surfboards showing H9, H10, I9, I10. These are coordinates on the Fortnite map, which most likely means that players can find this tiny rubber ducky at the intersection between the four of them.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

First, make sure you’re playing any mode except Playground or a Creative island. The tiny rubber ducky won’t show up if you are, and you won’t complete the challenge. Other limited-time modes, like those from the LTMs rotation of 14 Days of Summer, count normally.

Next, land right at the intersection between these four squares. If you check the map, you’ll see it’s far south of Paradise Palms by a palm tree. You may need to destroy the tree to see the tiny rubber ducky better if you’re having a hard time with it.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Screengrab via Epic Games

Once you land there, interact with the ducky and you should grab it. You’ll then complete the challenge and receive your reward once you leave your current match.