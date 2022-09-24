Since the downfall of Minecraft Monday, the MC Championship has risen up to become one of the premier competitions for the game, pitting top content creators and Minecraft players against each other.
The monthly event averages more than 10,000 viewers on the main Twitch broadcast alone, with the bulk of viewers watching the individual competitors’ broadcasts for their point-of-view and team comms.
Created by Noxcrew, a community of creators who have been creating Minecraft adventure maps, skins, and texture packs since 2017, the transition to tournament organizer has been very successful. The MC Championship focuses on a mix of classic and new fun and competitive party games, which you can learn more about on the event’s official website.
And since the event has been running for several months now, multiple teams of content creators have won the even and been immortalized on the in-game map that the event is played on.
Here is a list of every team that has won the MC Championship since the event’s first competition back in November 2019.
MCC 1
- Purple Pandas
- Michaelmcchill
- Kara Corvus
- Krtzyy
- King_Burren
MCC 2
- Aqua Horses
- Quig
- HBomb94
- Ryguy
- MiniMukaYT
MCC 3
- Orange Ocelots
- Vikkstar123
- PeteZahHutt
- Smajor1995
- ShubbleYT
MCC 4
- Purple Pandas
- Wilbur Soot
- Technoblade
- TommyInnit
- Ph1LzA
MCC 5
- Yellow Yaks
- DangThatsaLongName
- Shubble
- Quig
- Seapeekay
MCC 6
- Blue Bats
- Froubery
- Fundy
- CptPuffy
- BitzelYT
MCC 7
- Green Guardians
- PeteZahHutt
- fWhip
- The Eret
- HBomb94
MCC 8
- Pink Parrots
- Dream
- Technoblade
- King_Burren
- Michaelmcchill
MCC 9
- Blue Bats
- Hbomb94
- FruitBerries
- FalseSymmetry
- Rendog
MCC 10
- Orange Ocelots
- PeteZahHutt
- SmallishBeans
- FalseSymmetry
- CubFan
MCC 11
- Fuchsia Frankensteins
- Dream
- GeorgeNotFound
- Sapnap
- Karl Jacobs
MCC 12
- Green Guardians
- GeorgeNotFound
- Ph1LzA
- TapL
- Wilbur Soot
MCC 13
- Teal Turkeys
- Eret
- Illumina
- Krinios
- Punz
MCC 14 (Season 2)
- Aqua Axolotls
- Hbomb94
- Smajor1995
- SolidarityGaming
- Wisp
MCC Pride 2021 (Special)
- Aqua Axolotls
- Illumina
- GizzyGaza
- KreekCraft
- Ryguyrocky
MCC 15 (Season 2)
- Red Rabbits
- Dream
- Sapnap
- MichaelMcchill
- Quackity
MCC 16 (Season 2)
- Pink Parrots
- Dream
- F1nn5ter
- BadBoyHalo
- Seapeekay
MCC 17 (Season 2)
- Orange Ocelots
- FalseSymmetry
- Grian
- PeteZahHutt
- SB737
MCC Rising (Special)
- Pink Parrots
- jojosolos
- SpeedSilver
- xNestorio
- Blushi
MCC 18 (Season 2)
- Mustard Mummies
- Sylvee
- Tubbo
- Sapnap
- Smajor1995
MCC All-Stars (Special)
- Red Rabbits
- Sapnap
- BadBoyHalo
- Dream
- GeorgeNotFound
MCC 19 (Season Two)
- Teal Turkeys
- Ph1LzA
- Sneegsnag
- TommyInnit
- Sapnap
MCC 20 (Season Two)
- Aqua Axolotls
- HBomb94
- 5up
- GeminiTay
- Antfrost
MCC 21 (Season Two)
- Cyan Coyotes
- Sapnap
- Seapeekay
- Snifferish
- KryticZeuz
MCC 22 (Season Two)
- Pink Parrots
- Purpled
- TommyInnit
- Captain Sparklez
- TheOrionSound
MCC Pride 2022 (Special)
- Red Rabbits
- Dream
- GeorgeNotFound
- KarlJacobs
- Foolish Gamers
MCC 23 (Season Two)
- Orange Ocelots
- Quig
- InTheLittleWood
- Eret
- F1nn5ter
MCC 24 (Season Two)
- Yellow Yaks
- Dream
- BadBoyHalo
- Skeppy
- GeorgeNotFound
MCC 25 (Season Two)
- Green Geckos
- Smallishbeans
- jojosolos
- GoodTimesWithScar
- Seapeekay