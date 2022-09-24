Every Minecraft Championship (MCC) winners, ever | All Winners

Tons of creators have dominated the event.

and
Image via Noxcrew

Since the downfall of Minecraft Monday, the MC Championship has risen up to become one of the premier competitions for the game, pitting top content creators and Minecraft players against each other.

The monthly event averages more than 10,000 viewers on the main Twitch broadcast alone, with the bulk of viewers watching the individual competitors’ broadcasts for their point-of-view and team comms. 

Created by Noxcrew, a community of creators who have been creating Minecraft adventure maps, skins, and texture packs since 2017, the transition to tournament organizer has been very successful. The MC Championship focuses on a mix of classic and new fun and competitive party games, which you can learn more about on the event’s official website

And since the event has been running for several months now, multiple teams of content creators have won the even and been immortalized on the in-game map that the event is played on. 

Here is a list of every team that has won the MC Championship since the event’s first competition back in November 2019. 

MCC 1

  • Purple Pandas
    • Michaelmcchill
    • Kara Corvus
    • Krtzyy
    • King_Burren

MCC 2

  • Aqua Horses
    • Quig
    • HBomb94
    • Ryguy
    • MiniMukaYT

MCC 3

  • Orange Ocelots
    • Vikkstar123
    • PeteZahHutt
    • Smajor1995
    • ShubbleYT

MCC 4

  • Purple Pandas
    • Wilbur Soot
    • Technoblade
    • TommyInnit
    • Ph1LzA

MCC 5

  • Yellow Yaks
    • DangThatsaLongName
    • Shubble
    • Quig
    • Seapeekay 

MCC 6

  • Blue Bats
    • Froubery
    • Fundy
    • CptPuffy
    • BitzelYT

MCC 7 

  • Green Guardians
    • PeteZahHutt
    • fWhip
    • The Eret
    • HBomb94

MCC 8

  • Pink Parrots
    • Dream
    • Technoblade
    • King_Burren
    • Michaelmcchill

MCC 9

  • Blue Bats
    • Hbomb94
    • FruitBerries
    • FalseSymmetry
    • Rendog

MCC 10

  • Orange Ocelots
    • PeteZahHutt
    • SmallishBeans
    • FalseSymmetry
    • CubFan

MCC 11

  • Fuchsia Frankensteins
    • Dream
    • GeorgeNotFound
    • Sapnap
    • Karl Jacobs

MCC 12

  • Green Guardians
    • GeorgeNotFound
    • Ph1LzA
    • TapL
    • Wilbur Soot

MCC 13

  • Teal Turkeys
    • Eret
    • Illumina
    • Krinios
    • Punz

MCC 14 (Season 2)

  • Aqua Axolotls
    • Hbomb94
    • Smajor1995
    • SolidarityGaming
    • Wisp

MCC Pride 2021 (Special)

  • Aqua Axolotls
    • Illumina
    • GizzyGaza
    • KreekCraft
    • Ryguyrocky

MCC 15 (Season 2)

  • Red Rabbits
    • Dream
    • Sapnap
    • MichaelMcchill
    • Quackity

MCC 16 (Season 2)

  • Pink Parrots
    • Dream
    • F1nn5ter
    • BadBoyHalo
    • Seapeekay

MCC 17 (Season 2)

  • Orange Ocelots
    • FalseSymmetry
    • Grian
    • PeteZahHutt
    • SB737

MCC Rising (Special)

  • Pink Parrots
    • jojosolos
    • SpeedSilver
    • xNestorio
    • Blushi

MCC 18 (Season 2)

  • Mustard Mummies
    • Sylvee
    • Tubbo
    • Sapnap
    • Smajor1995

MCC All-Stars (Special)

  • Red Rabbits
    • Sapnap
    • BadBoyHalo
    • Dream
    • GeorgeNotFound

MCC 19 (Season Two)

  • Teal Turkeys
    • Ph1LzA
    • Sneegsnag
    • TommyInnit
    • Sapnap

MCC 20 (Season Two)

  • Aqua Axolotls
    • HBomb94
    • 5up
    • GeminiTay
    • Antfrost

MCC 21 (Season Two)

  • Cyan Coyotes
    • Sapnap
    • Seapeekay
    • Snifferish
    • KryticZeuz

MCC 22 (Season Two)

  • Pink Parrots
    • Purpled
    • TommyInnit
    • Captain Sparklez
    • TheOrionSound

MCC Pride 2022 (Special)

  • Red Rabbits
    • Dream
    • GeorgeNotFound
    • KarlJacobs
    • Foolish Gamers

MCC 23 (Season Two)

  • Orange Ocelots
    • Quig
    • InTheLittleWood
    • Eret
    • F1nn5ter

MCC 24 (Season Two)

  • Yellow Yaks
    • Dream
    • BadBoyHalo
    • Skeppy
    • GeorgeNotFound

MCC 25 (Season Two)

  • Green Geckos
    • Smallishbeans
    • jojosolos
    • GoodTimesWithScar
    • Seapeekay