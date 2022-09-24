Tons of creators have dominated the event.

Since the downfall of Minecraft Monday, the MC Championship has risen up to become one of the premier competitions for the game, pitting top content creators and Minecraft players against each other.

The monthly event averages more than 10,000 viewers on the main Twitch broadcast alone, with the bulk of viewers watching the individual competitors’ broadcasts for their point-of-view and team comms.

Created by Noxcrew, a community of creators who have been creating Minecraft adventure maps, skins, and texture packs since 2017, the transition to tournament organizer has been very successful. The MC Championship focuses on a mix of classic and new fun and competitive party games, which you can learn more about on the event’s official website.

And since the event has been running for several months now, multiple teams of content creators have won the even and been immortalized on the in-game map that the event is played on.

Here is a list of every team that has won the MC Championship since the event’s first competition back in November 2019.

MCC 1

HUGE Congratulations to Purple Pandas for winning the first MC Championship event!



It was an incredible show with an unbelievably close finale and they deserve it all! @Michaelmcchill @KaraCorvus @Krtzyy @King_Burren



Give a follow to learn when the next event is! pic.twitter.com/krjUF23Iat — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) November 17, 2019

Purple Pandas Michaelmcchill Kara Corvus Krtzyy King_Burren



MCC 2

👑 HUGE congratulations to team Aqua Horses for winning MCC #2! 👑



Braved it through all the way to an incredibly intense finale! The crowns are yours! @realQuig @HBomb94 @Ryguyrocky @MiniMukaYT pic.twitter.com/p9haXeLGTB — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) February 9, 2020

Aqua Horses Quig HBomb94 Ryguy MiniMukaYT



MCC 3

👑 Congrats to the Orange Ocelots for absolutely dominating MCC 3!! 👑 https://t.co/1clBo8ozc6 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) March 14, 2020

Orange Ocelots Vikkstar123 PeteZahHutt Smajor1995 ShubbleYT



MCC 4

Purple Pandas Wilbur Soot Technoblade TommyInnit Ph1LzA



MCC 5

Yellow Yaks DangThatsaLongName Shubble Quig Seapeekay



MCC 6

👑 Our MCC 6 winners are the BLUE BATS 👑



A huge congratulations to @froubery, @FundyLive, @CptPuffy & @BitzelYT for an amazing win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1IvzbS6lCz — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) June 13, 2020

Blue Bats Froubery Fundy CptPuffy BitzelYT



MCC 7

👑 Our MCC 7 winners are the GREEN GUARDIANS👑



Huge congratulations to @PeteZahHutt, @Failwhip, @The_Eret and @HBomb94 for that incredible ending!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jyNKJdzCgk — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) July 18, 2020

Green Guardians PeteZahHutt fWhip The Eret HBomb94



MCC 8

👑 Our MCC 8 winners are the PINK PARROTS 👑



Congratulations to @DreamWasTaken, @Technothepig, @King_Burren, @Michaelmcchill 🔥



They really brought home the bacon 🥓 pic.twitter.com/U6Hg2dvrvj — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 15, 2020

Pink Parrots Dream Technoblade King_Burren Michaelmcchill



MCC 9

👑 Our MCC 9 champions are the BLUE BATS 👑



Congratulations to @HBomb94 @froubery @falsesymmetry @renthedog 🥳



You guys really took it down to the wire! pic.twitter.com/Wmn47WEdTV — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) September 12, 2020

Blue Bats Hbomb94 FruitBerries FalseSymmetry Rendog



MCC 10

👑 Our MCC 10 champions are the ORANGE OCELOTS 👑@PeteZahHutt @Smallishbeans @falsesymmetry @cubfan135



Special congrats to False for firing the final arrow, and for winning both September events 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LD6oqtCT11 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) September 26, 2020

Orange Ocelots PeteZahHutt SmallishBeans FalseSymmetry CubFan



MCC 11

👑 Our MCC 11 champions are the Fuchsia Frankensteins👑@Dream @GeorgeNotFound @sapnap @KarlJacobs_



Yes, that's a 100% win rate for Karl who definitely didn't get carried 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t4wx1Imo6A — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) October 24, 2020

Fuchsia Frankensteins Dream GeorgeNotFound Sapnap Karl Jacobs



MCC 12

👑 Our MCC 12 champions are the Green Guardians! 👑@GeorgeNotFound @Ph1LzA @TapLHarV @WilburSoot



We wanted to win on our birthday, but this is fine… pic.twitter.com/zH6VIwNfW9 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) November 14, 2020

Green Guardians GeorgeNotFound Ph1LzA TapL Wilbur Soot



MCC 13

👑 Our MCC 13 champions are the Teal Turkeys 👑



@The_Eret @IlluminaHD @Krinios @Punztw



Thanks for making our final final such a great one 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HTsHauL43S — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) December 12, 2020

Teal Turkeys Eret Illumina Krinios Punz



MCC 14 (Season 2)

Aqua Axolotls Hbomb94 Smajor1995 SolidarityGaming Wisp



MCC Pride 2021 (Special)

👑 Your MCC Pride winners are AQUA AXOLOTLS 👑



Illumina @GizzyGazza @KreekCraft @Ryguyrocky



One of the best finals we've ever had! pic.twitter.com/bKRyINu2kH — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) June 26, 2021

Aqua Axolotls Illumina GizzyGaza KreekCraft Ryguyrocky



MCC 15 (Season 2)

Red Rabbits Dream Sapnap MichaelMcchill Quackity



MCC 16 (Season 2)

Pink Parrots Dream F1nn5ter BadBoyHalo Seapeekay



MCC 17 (Season 2)

Orange Ocelots FalseSymmetry Grian PeteZahHutt SB737



MCC Rising (Special)

Pink Parrots jojosolos SpeedSilver xNestorio Blushi



MCC 18 (Season 2)

👑 Congratulations to the MUSTARD MUMMIES 👑@sylveemhm @TubboLive @sapnap @Smajor1995



That's two new winners and a fourth win for our beloved Smajor! pic.twitter.com/BZEek7vcSE — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) October 23, 2021

Mustard Mummies Sylvee Tubbo Sapnap Smajor1995



MCC All-Stars (Special)

Red Rabbits Sapnap BadBoyHalo Dream GeorgeNotFound



MCC 19 (Season Two)

Teal Turkeys Ph1LzA Sneegsnag TommyInnit Sapnap



MCC 20 (Season Two)

Aqua Axolotls HBomb94 5up GeminiTay Antfrost



MCC 21 (Season Two)

Cyan Coyotes Sapnap Seapeekay Snifferish KryticZeuz



MCC 22 (Season Two)

Pink Parrots Purpled TommyInnit Captain Sparklez TheOrionSound



MCC Pride 2022 (Special)

Red Rabbits Dream GeorgeNotFound KarlJacobs Foolish Gamers



MCC 23 (Season Two)

Orange Ocelots Quig InTheLittleWood Eret F1nn5ter



MCC 24 (Season Two)

Yellow Yaks Dream BadBoyHalo Skeppy GeorgeNotFound



MCC 25 (Season Two)