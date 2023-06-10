Who Won MC Championships (MCC) Pride 2023: Results, Final Standings, Scores

The fourth run of the annual MC Championship (MCC) Pride 2023 event aired across about three hours on June 10 and brought 40 creators together to raise funds for the LGBTQIA+ community through The Trevor Project. Although charity was at the core of the event, four winners did still claim victory in the Minecraft event while competing in honor of Pride.

MCC Pride 2023 is a non-canon version of the MCC tournament which means it exists outside of the regular MCC events. The player’s scores and wins in these events don’t count toward their overall totals since non-canon events like MCC Pride focus on a special cause rather than the completion itself. Other non-canon events that have aired focused on unique themes like MCC Scuffed, which was about chaos and confusion and MCC Underdogs, which was only for players who had never previously won an event.

Every game players competed in had special Pride-themed maps. Image via Noxcrew

Related: MC Championship (MCC) Pride 2023: Live scores and game standings

For the most part, non-canon events like MCC Pride 2023 tend to follow the same overall structure as regular versions of the event with a few minor changes or additions. MCC Pride 2023 featured two game remixes, a pre-selected roster of games, and had Pride decorations all throughout the event but otherwise ran as regular MCC viewers would expect.

The two MCC Pride 2023 game remixes were for TGTTOSAWAF and Sands of Time. The TGTTOSAWAF Remix was a rerun of last year’s remix for the game, where all competitors could choose to stack on other players to ride their way to the other side of each map rather than trying to navigate through it themselves.

While the TGTTOSAWAF remix was a rerun of a past one, the Sands of Time remix was an entirely new one inspired by an idea Antfrost, who is a Minecraft creator, regular MCC participant, and one of the hunters in Dream’s Minecraft Manhunt series, submitted. In this remix, players had to balance their need for sand with the risky debuffs some would apply.

All around the Sands of Time map, players could find sand as usual, but much of it was colored and had a special icon on it noting what kind of buff or debuff it would grant. Sands of Time is already a very strategy and time-management-based game, so this remix introduced a whole new layer for players to worry about.

Outside of the two special game remixes, the other games played in MCC Pride 2023 were Big Sales at Build Mart, Bingo But Fast, Ace Race, Battle Box, Meltdown, and Parkour Tag. These games ran as usual but had special Pride-themed maps.

🗞️ Hot off the press, it's the MCC Pride Games! 🗞️



This event's Sands of Time remix was inspired by a submission from the wonderful @Antfrost 👑 pic.twitter.com/rcZC53H3TR — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) June 7, 2023

After all eight mini-games commenced, the top two teams moved on to the Dodgebolt arena for the epic duel ending every MCC event. The winner is always decided through this final duel.

MCC Pride 2023 results, final standings, scores

Final Winner: Purple Pandas

👑Your MCC Pride 23 Winners are Purple Pandas! 👑@Krtzyy @mysticatLIVE @ElainaExe @GizzyGazza



It's been a mega event, just one more thing before we bolt off… 🏹 pic.twitter.com/zEw2M3kmax — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) June 10, 2023

Krtzyy

Mysticat

Elaina_Exe

Gizzy Gazza

MCC Pride 2023 came down to a duel between Purple Pandas and the Orange Ocelots. The Purple Pandas won the final duel with a score of 3-2.

After the duel deciding who won the tournament, MCC Pride 2023 also did a massive Megabolt duel that placed all 40 players in an epic 20-vs-20 battle. This also happened last year in MCC Pride 2022 and is an extremely chaotic way to end the event since all competitors get to partake in the finale duel.

In the Megabolt duel, the last player left standing out of all 40 competitors was TapL.

About the author