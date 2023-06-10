MC Championship (MCC) Pride 2023: Live scores and game standings

The first annual MC Championship (MCC) Pride event aired on June 13, 2020, and the special version of the Minecraft tournament has returned every year since to raise money for the cause. MCC Pride 2023 is the fourth run of the charity-focused event and is bringing 10 teams to the Decision Dome to raise money for the LGBTQIA+ community through The Trevor Project.

In the MCC Pride 2023 update video, Noxcrew and Smajor shared that they have raised over 500,000 in total from all the past MCC Pride events. These events are all non-canon since they shift the focus from the competition itself to raising money for the cause.

All the MCC mini-game maps are decked out for Pride. Image via Noxcrew

Related: Every MC Championship (MCC) winner, ever | All Winners

Usually, players scoring and placement in a regular MC event count toward their overall statistics and wins for the Minecraft tournament. But non-canon events like MCC Pride and MCC Scuffed exist outside of the regular scoring so players can focus on the theme or the special cause instead of winning or worrying about how the circumstances of the unique event will affect their overall ranking.

The MCC Pride 2023 event is bringing 10 teams to the Decision Dome to decide the order the games will be played, but the pool of games has already been pre-selected by Noxcrew and Smajor this time. Usually, players have a pool of games to choose from and get to vote on which ones end up being played, but all eight games were chosen ahead of time for MCC Pride 2023.

In this event, all competitors will play Big Sales at Build Mart, TGTTOSAWAF (Remix), Bingo But Fast, Ace Race, Sands of Time (Remix), Battle Box, Meltdown, and Parkour Tag. Players can’t skip any of these games, but the voting in the Decision Dome will determine the order they are played in.

🗞️ Hot off the press, it's the MCC Pride Games! 🗞️



This event's Sands of Time remix was inspired by a submission from the wonderful @Antfrost 👑 pic.twitter.com/rcZC53H3TR — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) June 7, 2023

The TGTTOSAWAF Remix is a rerun of last year’s MCC Pride 2022 version of the event and allows players to ride their way to the other side of any map by stacking on top of other participants. But players who don’t want competitors using them to get to the other side can crouch at any point to knock off all players riding their way to the finish line.

The other remix featured in MCC Pride is a brand new one that the Minecraft creator Antfrost, a regular MCC participant and one of the hunters in Dream’s Minecraft Manhunt series, suggested. This is the first-ever remix for Sands of Time, which is generally regarded as one of MCC’s most cryptic and dangerous games.

In this remix, players still need to collect sand to place in the timer at the center of the map while traversing through the many tricky puzzles scattered around the map for coins, but all sand is a different color and comes with a buff of some kind.

The stacking version of TGTTOSAWAF gets pretty chaotic as players stack up. Image via Noxcrew

When players put the sand into the timer, the entire team will be struck with a special potion effect. Buffs include jump boost, increased speed, and fire resistance, but some sand chunks also have dangerous debuffs. This presents quite a challenge for players as they’ll need to navigate their need to keep the sand timer full, potentially applying many awful debuffs to the whole team.

MCC Pride 2023 is sure to be an action-packed and exciting event with many surprises in store, so viewers can keep up with it as it unfolds here.

All MCC Pride 2023 Scores

Here are the scores for the right mini-games in the order players choose to play them in plus the final coin totals and the Dodgebolt finale results. These results will be updated as the event progresses.

Big Sales at Build Mart Scores

The game that kicked off the special MCC Pride 2023 event was Big Sales at Build Mart. This quick-paced game focuses on recreating specific builds as quickly as possible.

Players need to balance gathering the right materials with constructing the builds as fast as they can. All the materials players need are placed around a massive organized hub they can navigate using an Elytra, so competitors must gather assets before returning to their building room to construct the builds waiting for them there.

The scores for Big Sales at Build Mart in MCC Pride 2023. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Big Sales at Build Mart Winner: Red Rabbits

First Place Overall: Red Rabbits

Bingo But Fast Scores

Minecraft meets Bingo in Bingo But Fast which ran as the second game in MCC Pride 2023. This game was first introduced in MCC 6 and later left the roster in MCC 13 before making a grand return in MCC Scuffed.

Bingo But Fast seems to be back in rotation as a playable game since it has now appeared twice in season three of MCC. In this game, players are given a Bingo card filled with items they need to find or craft from around an expansive Minecraft map.

Players are rewarded coins for how quickly they can successfully find the items with all items only awarding points to the first few teams who successfully obtain them.

The scores for Bingo But Fast in MCC Pride 2023. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Bingo But Fast Winner: Red Rabbits

First Place Overall: Red Rabbits

About the author