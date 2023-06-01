All MC Championship (MCC) Pride 2023 teams

The fourth annual Pride tournament is nearly here.

MC Championship (MCC) Pride event logo for 2023.
Image via Noxcrew

Noxcrew and Smajor are back for another run of the special non-canon MC Championship (MCC) Pride event. This event will air on June 10 and is bringing 10 teams to the Decision Dome to celebrate Pride Month and raise money for the LGTBQIA+ community.

The MCC Pride event has become a staple annual event for the Minecraft tournament as one has occurred every year since the tournament began in 2020. This event runs a bit differently from other MCC events since it shifts the focus from the tournament itself to the LGTBQIA+ community and raising money in partnership with The Trevor Project.

The MC Championship (MCC) hub decorated with rainbow Pride decorations.
The MCC hub features lots of special decorations for the Pride event. Image via Noxcrew

Related: What can the MC Championship (MCC) do to fix its declining viewership in 2023?

In comparison to regular canonical MCC events, special non-canon installments have less balanced teams, a special theme of some kind, and don’t count toward players’ overall statistics and wins. MCC has seen many special event types ranging from MCC All-Stars to MCC Underdogs, but only MCC Pride has remained a consistent yearly event.

Based on past versions of the MCC Pride event, viewers can expect that the general format of the event will stay the same. Everything will be decked out in honor of the event, though, so rainbows and other Pride-themed decorations will be strewn all around the MCC hub and throughout all of the mini-games selected to be played.

MCC Pride 2023 teams

Here are the teams that have been crafted by Smajor to compete in the MCC Pride 2023 event. All of these lineups will stay the same unless a situation arises that results in a substitution needing to be made.

When substitutions are needed, these tend to occur last minute right before the event airs and will be updated here if they happen. Viewers may want to check back here right before the event begins to see whether the creator they planned to watch is still a part of the event just in case any swaps do happen.

Red Rabbits

  • PeteZahHutt
  • Grian
  • GeminiTay
  • ZombieCleo

Orange Ocelots

  • OwengeJuiceTV
  • Smajor
  • InTheLittleWood
  • Guqqie

Yellow Yaks

  • Aimsey
  • jojosolos
  • FalseSymmetry
  • Shubble

Lime Llamas

  • OllieGamerz
  • Sylvee
  • KaraCorvus
  • Gee Nelly

Green Geckos

  • HBomb94
  • Ranboo
  • LilyPichu
  • Sykkuno

About the author

Kacee Fay

Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.

More Stories by Kacee Fay