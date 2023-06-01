All MC Championship (MCC) Pride 2023 teams

Noxcrew and Smajor are back for another run of the special non-canon MC Championship (MCC) Pride event. This event will air on June 10 and is bringing 10 teams to the Decision Dome to celebrate Pride Month and raise money for the LGTBQIA+ community.

The MCC Pride event has become a staple annual event for the Minecraft tournament as one has occurred every year since the tournament began in 2020. This event runs a bit differently from other MCC events since it shifts the focus from the tournament itself to the LGTBQIA+ community and raising money in partnership with The Trevor Project.

In comparison to regular canonical MCC events, special non-canon installments have less balanced teams, a special theme of some kind, and don’t count toward players’ overall statistics and wins. MCC has seen many special event types ranging from MCC All-Stars to MCC Underdogs, but only MCC Pride has remained a consistent yearly event.

Based on past versions of the MCC Pride event, viewers can expect that the general format of the event will stay the same. Everything will be decked out in honor of the event, though, so rainbows and other Pride-themed decorations will be strewn all around the MCC hub and throughout all of the mini-games selected to be played.

MCC Pride 2023 teams

Here are the teams that have been crafted by Smajor to compete in the MCC Pride 2023 event. All of these lineups will stay the same unless a situation arises that results in a substitution needing to be made.

When substitutions are needed, these tend to occur last minute right before the event airs and will be updated here if they happen. Viewers may want to check back here right before the event begins to see whether the creator they planned to watch is still a part of the event just in case any swaps do happen.

Red Rabbits

PeteZahHutt

Grian

GeminiTay

ZombieCleo

Orange Ocelots

OwengeJuiceTV

Smajor

InTheLittleWood

Guqqie

Yellow Yaks

Aimsey

jojosolos

FalseSymmetry

Shubble

Lime Llamas

OllieGamerz

Sylvee

KaraCorvus

Gee Nelly

Green Geckos

HBomb94

Ranboo

LilyPichu

Sykkuno

