Since the downfall of Minecraft Monday, the MC Championship has risen up to become one of the premier competitions for the game, pitting top content creators and Minecraft players against each other.

The monthly event averages more than 10,000 viewers on the main Twitch broadcast alone, with the bulk of viewers watching the individual competitors’ broadcasts for their point-of-view and team comms.

Created by Noxcrew, a community of creators who have been creating Minecraft adventure maps, skins, and texture packs since 2017, the transition to tournament organizer has been very successful. The MC Championship focuses on a mix of classic and new fun and competitive party games, which you can learn more about on the event’s official website.

And since the event has been running for several months now, multiple teams of content creators have won the even and been immortalized on the in-game map that the event is played on.

Here is a list of every team that has won the MC Championship since the event’s first competition back in November 2019.

MCC 1

HUGE Congratulations to Purple Pandas for winning the first MC Championship event!



It was an incredible show with an unbelievably close finale and they deserve it all! @Michaelmcchill @KaraCorvus @Krtzyy @King_Burren



Give a follow to learn when the next event is!

Purple Pandas Michaelmcchill Kara Corvus Krtzyy King_Burren



MCC 2

👑 HUGE congratulations to team Aqua Horses for winning MCC #2! 👑



Braved it through all the way to an incredibly intense finale! The crowns are yours! @realQuig @HBomb94 @Ryguyrocky @MiniMukaYT pic.twitter.com/p9haXeLGTB — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) February 9, 2020

Aqua Horses Quig HBomb94 Ryguy MiniMukaYT



MCC 3

👑 Congrats to the Orange Ocelots for absolutely dominating MCC 3!! 👑

Orange Ocelots Technoblade RTGame (Daniel) Toxxxicsupport Wilbur Soot



MCC 4

Purple Pandas Wilbur Soot Technoblade TommyInnit Ph1LzA



MCC 5

Yellow Yaks DangThatsaLongName Shubble Quig Seapeekay



MCC 6

👑 Our MCC 6 winners are the BLUE BATS 👑



A huge congratulations to @froubery, @FundyLive, @CptPuffy & @BitzelYT for an amazing win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1IvzbS6lCz — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) June 13, 2020

Blue Bats Froubery Fundy CptPuffy BitzelYT



MCC 7