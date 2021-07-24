Who won Minecraft Championships (MCC) 15? | Final Standings and Scores

Another fantastic Noxcrew event is down with Minecraft Championships 15 drawing to a close. Not only did players get to see the long-awaited addition of Ranboo, but fans were greeted with another great event on what has become one of the most successful Minecraft esports events ever created.

With the return of Sand of Time, revamped for a new season, and a bunch of changes in maps and gameplay, players were in for a big treat this time around. When all was said and done though, only one team could get a win at the end of the day, with [tk] taking the victory in the Dodgebolt finale.

It was a pretty close race heading towards the last two games with multiple teams within touching distance of each other. Lots of players were picking matches tactically and in the end, it all came down to who outdid others to win the 15th edition of MCC. Red Rabbits popping off in Survival Games at the end changed the entire landscape, knocking out Pink Parrots in the process from the finale who had been ahead with a massive lead before the final game.

Here are the final standings for the entire event:

Red Rabbits: 22740 Coins Yellow Yaks: 19670 Coins Pink parrots: 19372 Coins Blue Bats: 17825 Coins Purple Pandas: 16064 Coins Green Guardians: 15940 Coins Cyan Creepers: 15554 Coins Orange Ocelots: 12297 Coins Aqua Axolotls: 11727 Coins Lime Llamas: 9648 Coins

Noxcrew has not confirmed the dates for MCC 16 yet, but the second season is off to a strong start after its first event.