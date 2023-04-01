Who Won MC Championships (MCC) Scuffed: Results, Final Standings, Scores

What players and fans at first thought was an elaborate April Fools’ Day prank ended up being an actual MC Championship (MCC) event as MCC Scuffed aired with a focus on pure chaos. This installment of the Minecraft tournament was focused on absolute disorder.

Because MCC Scuffed featured a special theme, it ran as a non-canon event that exists outside of the realm of regular events. This installment of the tournament placed emphasis on the theme of havoc rather than winning and doesn’t count toward players’ overall scores and statistics because of this.

The changes that occur in non-canon events are mostly smaller aspects as the general structure of the tournament usually remains mostly the same. MCC Scuffed followed the usual format with 10 teams made up of the 40 creators competing in the event.

While the general structure of the event remained the same, in MCC Scuffed, every mini-game that players participated in featured some kind of massive twist. TGTTOSAWAF had special modifiers that made getting to the other side much more difficult, Hole in the Wall had a rapidly decreasing hunger bar that players had to balance with the complex puzzle walls, and Bingo But Fast appeared out of nowhere after being retired since MCC 13.

All of the games that players can choose from during each MCC event are usually unveiled ahead of time, but in keeping with the chaotic theme of the event, players and fans did not have a clear idea of which games were options during the event. The MCC team only shared a cryptic and scuffed image ahead of time that featured many copies of Big Sales at Built Mart in the place of other mini-games.

The games that were played in the tournament ended up being Bingo But Fast, Battle Box, Hole in the Wall, Survival Games, TGTTOSAWAF, Sands of Time, Big Sales at Build Mart, and Skyblockle. Both Bingo But Fast and Skyblockle returned after being retired for a long time and were automatically selected rather than voted on by players.

After the eight mini-games occurred, MCC Scuffed then ended with the usual Dodgebolt finale duel, but in keeping with the overall scuffed and chaotic theme of the event, the ending was the most surprising aspect of all.

MCC Scuffed results, final standings, scores

Final Winner: Blue Bats and Lime Llamas

Blue Bats GeminiTay fWhip Smallishbeans Smajor

Lime Llamas Skeppy awesamdude BadBoyHalo Ponk



The Dodgebolt duel is usually an epic showdown between the top two scoring teams throughout the MCC event, but for MCC Scuffed, it was instead a battle that brought four teams together. The top two teams were matched up with the last two teams so that the battle was the Blue Bats and the Lime Llamas against the Green Geckos and the Yellow Yaks.

It was an extremely chaotic game since there were eight players on both sides, but in the end, the Blue Bats and Lime Llamas won MCC Scuffed with a score of 3-1.