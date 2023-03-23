All MC Championship (MCC) Scuffed teams

The 29th installment of the MC Championship (MCC) just occurred and brought with it the beginning of the third season. But the Minecraft tournament appears to already be back again for another event with the announcement of MCC Scuffed.

MCC Scuffed was originally unveiled with the announcement that it would occur on April 1, but because this is also April Fools’ Day, most fans and players at first believed it was a joke. It also seemed a bit too soon after the occurrence of MCC 29, but events have occurred quite close to one another in the past.

Now that Noxcrew and Smajor have moved forward with official team announcements, MCC Scuffed seems to be a legit event that will be taking place after all.

Image via Noxcrew

Related: What can the MC Championship (MCC) do to fix its declining viewership in 2023?

The new event type appears to be a non-canon installment of the event, which means that the teams are less balanced and the focus of the event is instead the special theme. MCC Scuffed also won’t be the 30th event and will exist outside of the canonical scoring.

Because MCC Scuffed is a special version of the event, it will likely feature unexpected twists and turns outside of how the events usually run. The Scuffed title of the event might indicate that players have to participate in strange versions of the mini-games that they know and love. Possible changes that would be on brand with the scuffed theme could be having the players run maps backward, flipping maps around or upside down, and otherwise adding an overall cursed feel to the event that will allow both players and fans to experience the unexpected.

While the team announcements seem to solidify that MCC Scuffed is a real event that will be taking place on April 1, there is still a slight chance that the event is an elaborate April Fools’ prank. But this seems unlikely since the MCC team went through the effort of creating official artwork for both the MCC Scuffed logo and all of the teams participating.

MCC Scuffed teams

In keeping with the Scuffed theme, all of the team announcements are entirely out of order. The announcements usually follow the general colors of the rainbow and thus typically begin with the Red Rabbits and end with the Pink Parrots. But this time, everything from the team announcement reveals to the hand-drawn icons of the players themselves is made to complement the disorderly theme of the event.

Lime Llamas

Skeppy

awesamdude

BadBoyHalo

Ponk

Aqua Axolotls

Antfrost

ConnorEatsPants

Tubbo

RedVelvetCake

Purple Pandas

Vixella

Drgluon

KryticZeuZ

WaterBreathMan (FireBreathMan)

Yellow Yaks

MrGaming (Solidarity)

aimsey

Philza

Blushi

Blue Bats