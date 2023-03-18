Who Won MC Championships (MCC) 29: Results, Final Standings, Scores

The inaugural event in Noxcrew and Smajor’s season three of MC Championship (MCC) brought 10 teams back into the Decision Dome after about a three-month break. The Minecraft tournament is officially back and the first winners of season three have been crowned after securing victory in the MCC 29 event.

Now that MCC 29 has officially taken place, the regular monthly schedule is back on track which means that fans can expect to return to the Decision Dome once more in about a month. In keeping with the usual pattern, players can likely expect to see the tournament continue on a regular monthly basis all the way through December.

Image via Noxcrew

MCC 29 brought 10 teams into the Decision Dome once again to battle across the course of eight mini-games and a final Dodgebolt duel to decide the winner. All of the mini-games are based on key Minecraft skills like survival, parkour, strategy, combat, movement, and teamwork.

The pool of games that players had to choose from during MCC 29 included nine of the Minecraft tournaments’ regular mini-games. Out of the nine mini-games that were available, eight were chosen to be played, while the one game that was skipped ended up being Survival Games.

Anyone else think it's really odd that MCC Season 3 starts with MCC 29 and not MCC 30?



Anyway… THE MCC GAMES FOR THIS EVENT! 🥳👑 pic.twitter.com/OmZxkU38ju — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) March 15, 2023

A few other regular MCC games were placed off the roster for the 29th event as is always the case with the event to ensure that a variety of games get played. The MCC games that were not available as options for the players in MCC 29 were Meltdown, Big Sales at Build Mart, Parkour Warrior, and Hole in the Wall.

MCC 29 did not feature any new games or massive surprises and instead focused on being a regular installment of the regular Minecraft tournament that players and fans know and love. Instead, it mostly featured small quality-of-life improvements like a generally improved viewing experience for fans, a new team introduction system, official logos that introduced each of MCC’s mini-games, and a few new game maps, two of which were for TGTTOSAWAF and one that was for Sky Battle.

Image via Noxcrew

The Minecraft tournament featured a fierce competition among all 10 teams that played, but ultimately only one team could win it all.

MCC 29 results, final standings, scores

Final Winner: Aqua Axolotls

HBomb94

Krtzyy

Cubfan

FalseSymmetry

MCC’s final Dodgebolt duel came down to a showdown between the Cyan Coyotes and the Aqua Axolotls. The Cyan Coyotes went into Dodgebolt with a total of 19,488 coins while the Aqua Axolotls had 17,164 coins going into the final duel.

Dodgebolt places the two highest-scoring teams of the entire event in a small arena over lava where they must then compete in a showdown duel while the other eight teams watch from the sidelines. During the duel, the teams only have access to two arrows which means that the duel continuously goes back and forth with the two arrows until one of the teams has vanquished the other.

This process repeats until one of the two has successfully eliminated the entire opposing team three times. Because of this, there can be anywhere between three and five rounds of Dodgebolt before a team has claimed victory.

The first four players to claim the new MCC winners coin for the third season of the event were the members of the Aqua Axoltols. Throughout the event, the Cyan Coyotes dominated the mini-games but ended up being vanquished by the Aqua Axoltols in Dodgebolt with a score of 3-1.