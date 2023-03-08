All MC Championship (MCC) 29 teams

Noxcrew’s Minecraft tournament has been on an indefinite hiatus since the occurrence of MC Championship (MCC) 28 in early December 2022. The team along with Smajor has been simultaneously taking a well-earned break and getting hard at work preparing for the third season of the event.

Now, MCC is back and ready to go with the first tournament of the season, which is MCC 29, taking place on March 18. This date is quickly approaching and the teams competing in the event have thus begun to be unveiled.

Image via Noxcrew

The team officially announced the return of the event back in February, so fans of the event have eagerly been waiting for more information since. The end of season two was packed with exciting new content like the still-fresh re-released version of the classic MCC game Parkour Warrior.

Although MCC is known for occasionally having unique special event versions of the Minecraft tournament, such as MCC Pride or MCC Underdogs, all special versions of the tournament exist outside of the canon, which is why the first event back will simply be MCC 29. Non-canon events are always special and fun, but they are focused on a particular cause or unique theme rather than the competition itself and thus include less balanced teams.

The last run of MCC, which was MCC 28, was a regular version of the event that also featured a fun and festive theme alongside 10 unique team names just for the winter season. Now, MCC will return to its usual format and team name structure, although fans can certainly be on the lookout for potential surprises within the tournament since it is the first one back.

Image via Noxcrew

Before the official end of season two, the MCC team did say it had a lot going on behind the scenes, which could mean that fans and players alike might be treated to some surprises heading into the third season of the event. The team has also been hard at work getting its Minecraft server, which is MCC Island, ready for public debut, so much of its behind-the-scenes work has been focused on that.

Since MCC 29 will run as usual, players will see 10 teams composed of four creators each heading into the Decision Dome to battle it out over a series of Minecraft mini-games to see who can win it all.

MCC 29 teams

In keeping with Noxcrew’s usual patterns for revealing MCC teams, the first five teams have been unveiled in one day and they will return to reveal the other five tomorrow.

Red Rabbits

Sapnap

5up

Jack Manifold

Eret

Orange Ocelots

Philza

Ryguyrocky

Smallishbeans

impulseSV

Yellow Yaks

Fruitberries

Sneegsnag

CaptainSparklez

CaptainPuffy

Lime Llamas

PeteZahHutt

Seapeekay

KaraCorvus

Solidarity

Green Geckos