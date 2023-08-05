MC Championship (MCC) 33: Live scores and game standings

The first MC Championship (MCC) event of August has arrived, so players and viewers are gathering to enjoy another run of the competitive Minecraft tournament. MCC 33 will run as usual, so if you want to keep up with all the scores and results throughout the event, then here you’ll find a complete breakdown of everything you need to know about it.

The MCC 33 event is only the first MCC tournament of the month since the ever-second run of the non-canon MCC Rising event is scheduled for later this month.

MCC 33 has two special game remixes on the roster. The first is a summer-themed edition of Sky Battle, where all players are given water guns and have to manage collecting water to successfully use their weapons and eliminate opponents. This remix is based on the special summer event overtaking the MCC Island server.

Introducing the games for MCC 33! 👑



Now what could that Sky Battle remix be? ☁️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/h57YObrROt — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 2, 2023

The second remix is a reboot of the double-trouble variation of Battle Box. This time, players won’t have only tridents to work with, but there will still be two capture points all players need to keep an eye on. Both remixes are part of the game pool, but viewers will only see them if the 10 teams competing in the MCC 33 event choose them in the Decision Dome.

Another new feature implemented in MCC 33 that viewers may see if the competitors choose to play the game is a brand new map for Hole in the Wall. This map has a dedicated fish bowl theme, adding to the overall summer vibes of this event, and it also features a new platform for players to navigate around and a ton of new walls for players to traverse through.

Even though MCC 33 is mostly a normal version of the event, there’s still quite a lot to keep up with. Because of this, you can find all of the coin totals, the winners of each MCC minigame, and the placements in the tournament overall updated here as the event unfolds.

All MCC 33 results

Here are all of the scores for MCC 33, which will be updated as the tournament progresses.

Rocket Spleef Rush results

MCC 33 kicked off with Rocket Spleef Rush which takes place over three individual rounds. In this game, all competitors must aim to stay alive as long as possible as they soar through the sky with an Elytra and a rocket.

Rocket Spleef Rush is a mix of strategy and timing, as every map is continuously rumbling, so players must always be on the move to the next one. Coins are earned for outlasting other players or taking out opponents with a rocket.

The scores for Rocket Spleef Rush in MCC 33. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Rocket Spleef Rush Winner: Yellow Yaks

First Place Overall: Yellow Yaks

Hole in the Wall results

The second game in MCC 33 was Hole in the Wall which ran on a brand-new fish-themed map. Hole in the Wall places all 40 players on a small platform suspended over an endless pit while walls consistently move at them from every direction.

All competitors can only earn coins for outlasting other players, so staying alive for as long as possible is the only goal across each of the three rounds. The map that ran in MCC 33 had a ton of holes across the platform and many new walls, so competitors had a few extra challenges to face.

The scores for Hole in the Wall in MCC 33. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Hole in the Wall Winner: Aqua Axolotls

First Place Overall: Red Rabbits

Sky Battle results

The special remix of Sky Battle ran as MCC 33’s third game overall. This remix is based on the version of Sky Battle currently running on the MCC server MCC Island where all players have water guns they need to refill with water to take out enemies.

All competitors earn coins for eliminating other players and outlasting those who fall. Sky Battle is essentially a battle royale game where all teams must rapidly work their way to the center as an ever-shrinking border chases them down. It takes place across three rounds, so all teams have a few chances to score big.

The scores for Sky Battle in MCC 33. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Sky Battle Winner: Yellow Yaks

First Place Overall: Yellow Yaks

Meltdown results

All players were transported to an indoor, ever-shrinking lab for Meltdown, the fourth game in MCC 33. Like most of MCC’s minigames, Meltdown takes place across three different rounds to offer all players a few chances to earn massive amounts of coins.

In Meltdown, players must make their way to the middle of the lab and can earn coins by eliminating other players or mining coin blocks scattered all around the map. All competitors are armed with bows, arrows, and heaters and can only vanquish others by freezing them with an icy arrow and waiting for them to melt.

The scores for Meltdown in MCC 33. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Meltdown Winner: Orange Ocelots

First Place Overall: Orange Ocelots

