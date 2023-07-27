All MC Championship (MCC) 33 teams

There are two MCC events this month, so it's going to be a busy one.

August is going to be an action-packed month for MC Championship (MCC) enjoyers as it will feature two installments of the epic Minecraft tournament.

The first one is MCC 33, which will run as a normal version of the event on Aug. 5 and includes 10 teams who will meet in the Decision Dome once again to battle throughout a series of Minecraft minigames.

Here is the list of all of the competing teams for the MCC 33 event, which will be updated as they are revealed and if any changes or substitutions occur.

MCC 33 teams

Red Rabbits

  • Sapnap
  • Ponk
  • Punz
  • vGumiho

Orange Ocelots

  • PearescentMoon
  • OwengeJuiceTV
  • jojosolos
  • Aimsey

Yellow Yaks

  • CaptainSparklez
  • Fruitberries
  • Shadoune666
  • TheOrionSound

Lime Llamas

  • Guqqie
  • OllieGamerz
  • Purpled
  • Snifferish

Green Geckos

  • DarkEyebrows
  • Krinios
  • Philza
  • Ranboo

MCC 33 will run for around three to four hours on Aug. 6 starting at 2pm CT. It seems like the MCC 33 event will be a regular version of the event, but fans can possibly expect to see a game remix or new maps included as is usually the case with every other MCC event or so.

Since the MCC 32 tournament was an entirely normal version of the event, it means MCC 33 is likely to feature at least one special feature or twist. Noxcrew and Smajor usually announce the game pool around a few days before the event takes place, so if there are any game remixes then they will likely be revealed sometime between July 31 and Aug. 4.

After it concludes, the MCC 33 event will be followed by the occurrence of MCC Rising which will run on Aug. 26. This will be a special non-canon version event and the second occurrence of MCC Rising ever. MCC Rising is a version of the tournament that is dedicated to shining the spotlight on up-and-coming creators.

